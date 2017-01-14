 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Windjammers Unlimited performed during the Circus Ring of Fame induction.

Circus greats return to the ring

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Windjammers Unlimited performed during the Circus Ring of Fame induction.

Windjammers Unlimited performed during the Circus Ring of Fame induction.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Windjammers Unlimited performed during the Circus Ring of Fame induction.

Previous inductees Kenny Dodd, La Norma Fox and Aurelia Nock with Lauren Taylor Nock, 7

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Previous inductees Kenny Dodd, La Norma Fox and Aurelia Nock with Lauren Taylor Nock, 7

Aurelia Nock and Lauren Taylor Nock, 7

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Aurelia Nock and Lauren Taylor Nock, 7

Chuck Sidlow was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Chuck Sidlow was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Kerry Kirschner speaks about Larry Marthaler. This year’s induction was dedicated to Marthaler and Charles Schlarbaum.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Kerry Kirschner speaks about Larry Marthaler. This year’s induction was dedicated to Marthaler and Charles Schlarbaum.

Mary Marthaler speaks to the crowd.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Mary Marthaler speaks to the crowd.

Andrew Glover speaks about Charles Schlarbaum.This year’s induction was dedicated to Larry Marthaler and Schlarbaum.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Andrew Glover speaks about Charles Schlarbaum.This year’s induction was dedicated to Larry Marthaler and Schlarbaum.

Frank Foster, son of inductee Dora Foster, speaks about his mother and her time in the circus. Dora, known as “Rogana,” was known all over the world as “Baroness of Balance.”

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Frank Foster, son of inductee Dora Foster, speaks about his mother and her time in the circus. Dora, known as “Rogana,” was known all over the world as “Baroness of Balance.”

Chuck Sidlow and Dora Foster, “Rogana”

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Chuck Sidlow and Dora Foster, “Rogana”

Bill Powell speaks on behalf of Allen Bloom. Bloom, a previous executive for Feld Entertainment, always said the “circus was for the masses, not the classes.”

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Bill Powell speaks on behalf of Allen Bloom. Bloom, a previous executive for Feld Entertainment, always said the “circus was for the masses, not the classes.”

Allen Bloom’s grandson Benjamin Bloom speaks while his cousins stand beneath him.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Allen Bloom’s grandson Benjamin Bloom speaks while his cousins stand beneath him.

Chuck Sidlow and Benjamin Bloom

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Chuck Sidlow and Benjamin Bloom

Tino Wallenda speaks about Reggie Armor. Armor was known was one of the greatest trapeze flyers in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Tino Wallenda speaks about Reggie Armor. Armor was known was one of the greatest trapeze flyers in the 60s and 70s.

Bonnie Armor, with her children SaSa Armor and Reggie Armor, accepts her late husband’s place in the Circus Ring of Fame.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Bonnie Armor, with her children SaSa Armor and Reggie Armor, accepts her late husband’s place in the Circus Ring of Fame.

Kay Rosaire speaks about The Pedrolas. The group was made of Rudolf and Gerda Mootz and their daughter, Dagmar, who has been billed as the youngest wire walker when she made her debut.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Kay Rosaire speaks about The Pedrolas. The group was made of Rudolf and Gerda Mootz and their daughter, Dagmar, who has been billed as the youngest wire walker when she made her debut.

Dagmar Mootz-Beavers, with her cousin Andreas Funk, waves to the crowd after speaking about her time in the circus.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Dagmar Mootz-Beavers, with her cousin Andreas Funk, waves to the crowd after speaking about her time in the circus.

Andreas Funk and Dagmar Mootz-Beavers

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Andreas Funk and Dagmar Mootz-Beavers

Lamar Matthews speaks about Henry Ringling North. Ringling North was a co-owner of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus from 1936-1967.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Lamar Matthews speaks about Henry Ringling North. Ringling North was a co-owner of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus from 1936-1967.

Chuck Sidlow and Lamar Matthews

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Chuck Sidlow and Lamar Matthews

Cindy Herriot Wells speaks about Starless Night, a black American saddlebred male that was owned and trained by Capt. William Heyer

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Cindy Herriot Wells speaks about Starless Night, a black American saddlebred male that was owned and trained by Capt. William Heyer

Desiree Hermann and Hedzer walk through the crowd during the Circus Ring of Fame induction.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Desiree Hermann and Hedzer walk through the crowd during the Circus Ring of Fame induction.

Circus Ring of Fame Foundation, Inc. board members, past inductees and family members and friends gather after the induction.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Circus Ring of Fame Foundation, Inc. board members, past inductees and family members and friends gather after the induction.

Red blankets covered each new wagon wheel plaque on the Circus Ring of Fame around St. Armands Circle.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Red blankets covered each new wagon wheel plaque on the Circus Ring of Fame around St. Armands Circle.

Desiree Hermann and Hedzer wait for the plaque to be unveiled.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Desiree Hermann and Hedzer wait for the plaque to be unveiled.

Dora Foster, better known in the circus world as Rogana, blows kisses to her friends and family members before unveiling her plaque.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Dora Foster, better known in the circus world as Rogana, blows kisses to her friends and family members before unveiling her plaque.

Family, friends and inductees unveil the new plaques.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Family, friends and inductees unveil the new plaques.

Family, friends and inductees unveil the new plaques. John Esola constructs the bases and mounts the bronze wheels and plaques for each inductee.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Family, friends and inductees unveil the new plaques. John Esola constructs the bases and mounts the bronze wheels and plaques for each inductee.

Family, friends and inductees unveil the new plaques. John Esola constructs the bases and mounts the bronze wheels and plaques for each inductee.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Family, friends and inductees unveil the new plaques. John Esola constructs the bases and mounts the bronze wheels and plaques for each inductee.

John Esola constructs the bases and mounts the bronze wheels and plaques for each inductee. The plaques are placed around St. Armands Circle Park.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

John Esola constructs the bases and mounts the bronze wheels and plaques for each inductee. The plaques are placed around St. Armands Circle Park.

Allen Bloom’s family is all smiles after unveiling his plaque.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Allen Bloom’s family is all smiles after unveiling his plaque.

Bonnie Armor, Reggie Armor, SaSa Armor, Sutter Haggblom, Ali-Jae Asselstine and Bjorn Haggblom

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Bonnie Armor, Reggie Armor, SaSa Armor, Sutter Haggblom, Ali-Jae Asselstine and Bjorn Haggblom

Dora Foster, Jeanette Williams and Juanita Hortobagy

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 |

Dora Foster, Jeanette Williams and Juanita Hortobagy

Buy this Photo
Share
The Circus Ring of Fame inducted its class of 2017 on Jan. 14.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Actors have the Academy Awards, musicians have the Grammy Awards and circus greats have the Circus Ring of Fame.

That’s how Brian Liddicoat, president of the Circus Ring of Fame Foundation, Inc., sees it anyway.

“Along with all the other [past] inductees, each year, when we come up with a group like this, it’s significant in circus history and a legacy to the greatest form of entertainment,” he said.

On Jan. 14, six inductees were officially awarded their spot in the Circus Ring of Fame. The inductees were Dora Foster, “Rogana”, the “Baroness of Balance;” Allen Bloom, a previous top executive of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey and Feld Entertainment; Reggie Armor, who was known as one of the greatest trapeze flyers of the 60s and 70s; The Pedrolas, a group that performed a complete show with a contortionist, musical clowns, high and low wires, an aerial cradle act, slide for life, a wire comedy act and a loop-de-loop; Henry Ringling North, a co-owner of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus from 1936-1967; and Starless Night, a black American saddlebred mare who was owned and trained by Capt. William Heyer.

Dagmar Mootz-Beavers who made up The Pedrolas with her parents, Rudolf and Gerda, said being inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame was out of this world.

“This is something I’ve been hoping for for many years,” she said.

Inductees are chosen after the Circus Ring of Fame Foundation, Inc., board of directors goes through online submissions and passes those on to those currently in the circus ring. Current performers, owners and others in the industry then vote on the chosen submissions.







 

Related Stories