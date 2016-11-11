 Skip to main content
Photographer Elizabeth Siegfried and Priscilla Brown, program director for Phillippi Estate Park

Circus! Photo exhibit opens at Phillippi Estate Park

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016

Photographer Elizabeth Siegfried and Priscilla Brown, program director for Phillippi Estate Park

Gena Cristiani performs for the crowd.

Gena Cristiani performs for the crowd.

Doro Malachowski, Richard Bouchard and Gail Siegfried

Doro Malachowski, Richard Bouchard and Gail Siegfried

Commissioner Alan Maio, Priscilla Brown, Founder of Circus Sarasota Pedro Reis and Elizabeth Siegfried with stilt walker Aaron Watkins of Circus Sarasota

Commissioner Alan Maio, Priscilla Brown, Founder of Circus Sarasota Pedro Reis and Elizabeth Siegfried with stilt walker Aaron Watkins of Circus Sarasota

Maryann and Ron Ellicott

Maryann and Ron Ellicott

Robin Eurich, John Arico and Karen Bell

Robin Eurich, John Arico and Karen Bell

Co-Founder of Circus Sarasota Dolly Jacobs and Jennifer Gemmeke

Co-Founder of Circus Sarasota Dolly Jacobs and Jennifer Gemmeke

Dolly Jacobs’ old circus headress was on display from when she was a tightrope walker.

Dolly Jacobs’ old circus headress was on display from when she was a tightrope walker.

Steve and Nancy Norris admire the photos in the exhibit.

Steve and Nancy Norris admire the photos in the exhibit.

Kitt Moran and Maryann Ellicott

Kitt Moran and Maryann Ellicott

Kimberly Benincasf and Dr. Greg Dickinson

Kimberly Benincasf and Dr. Greg Dickinson

Old costumes from Circus Sarasota on display in the mansion.

Old costumes from Circus Sarasota on display in the mansion.

Kate Lowman and Judy Levine

Kate Lowman and Judy Levine

Allison and Dr. Daniel Knapp

Allison and Dr. Daniel Knapp

Aaron Watkins of Circus Sarasota leads guests to the entrance of the mansion.

Aaron Watkins of Circus Sarasota leads guests to the entrance of the mansion.

Manuela Hermann, Kathleen Strobel and Elizabeth Hermann

Manuela Hermann, Kathleen Strobel and Elizabeth Hermann

Diane Esthus and JoAnn Bayse

Diane Esthus and JoAnn Bayse

Michael Moran plays the keyboards for guests.

Michael Moran plays the keyboards for guests.

Alan and Helen Williams

Alan and Helen Williams

“Clown Policeman: Prince Paul,” a photo taken in Rochester, New York in the summer of 1942, hangs in the Edson Keith Mansion.

“Clown Policeman: Prince Paul,” a photo taken in Rochester, New York in the summer of 1942, hangs in the Edson Keith Mansion.

Gena Cristiani juggles fire torches for the crowd.

Gena Cristiani juggles fire torches for the crowd.

Don and Carolyn McGarvey

Don and Carolyn McGarvey

Gena Cristiani juggles a hat for the crowd.

Gena Cristiani juggles a hat for the crowd.

Emily Hook and Jim Niemiec

Emily Hook and Jim Niemiec

George Luer and Uzi Baram

George Luer and Uzi Baram

Gena Cristiani juggles for the crowd.

Gena Cristiani juggles for the crowd.

Sheila Moore

Sheila Moore

ounder of Circus Sarasota Pedro Reis thanks the crowd.

ounder of Circus Sarasota Pedro Reis thanks the crowd.

Bill and Gwen Whetzel with Lou and Byron Crofut

Bill and Gwen Whetzel with Lou and Byron Crofut

Gena Cristiani performs for the crowd.

Gena Cristiani performs for the crowd.

Kathryn Chesley acts at Mae Hanson Prodie reenactor. Hanson Prodie was a doll fashion designer (including clothes for Barbie) who owned the Edson Keith Estate from 1942-1986.

Kathryn Chesley acts at Mae Hanson Prodie reenactor. Hanson Prodie was a doll fashion designer (including clothes for Barbie) who owned the Edson Keith Estate from 1942-1986.

The grand opening was held in conjunction with the 100th anniversary celebration of the the Edson Keith Estate.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Family and friends of Circus Sarasota, the Edson Keith Estate and part-time Siesta Key resident Elizabeth Siegfried gathered at the mansion on Friday, Nov. 11 to celebrate the grand opening of Siegfried’s photo exhibit, “Circus!”

The exhibit showcases photos from the Ringling Circus backlots that Siegfried found in a box in her family cabin during the summer of 2006. The photos were taken by Siegfried’s grandmother, Elizabeth Chapin, in the 1920s, 30s and 40s — a woman who she never met, but from whom she believes she inherited her eye for photography.

Siegfried’s collection is on display from Nov. 11-12 as part of a weekend of festivities celebrating the 100th anniversary of the the Edson Keith Estate.

To learn more about the collection and Siegfried’s journey of connecting with her grandmother long after her death, read our story here.

Related Stories