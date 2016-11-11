Circus! Photo exhibit opens at Phillippi Estate Park

Family and friends of Circus Sarasota, the Edson Keith Estate and part-time Siesta Key resident Elizabeth Siegfried gathered at the mansion on Friday, Nov. 11 to celebrate the grand opening of Siegfried’s photo exhibit, “Circus!”

The exhibit showcases photos from the Ringling Circus backlots that Siegfried found in a box in her family cabin during the summer of 2006. The photos were taken by Siegfried’s grandmother, Elizabeth Chapin, in the 1920s, 30s and 40s — a woman who she never met, but from whom she believes she inherited her eye for photography.

Siegfried’s collection is on display from Nov. 11-12 as part of a weekend of festivities celebrating the 100th anniversary of the the Edson Keith Estate.

To learn more about the collection and Siegfried’s journey of connecting with her grandmother long after her death, read our story here.