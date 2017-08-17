 Skip to main content
Seth Pevnick, artist Selina Roman and Curator Chris Jones

Circle members view new Ringling exhibit

Executive Director of The Ringling Stephen High with Lucia and Steve Almquist

Guests gathered to view “Skyway” at the Circle Member Preview on Aug. 17 at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Tom Trexler and Michael Tomor

Rob Tarbell, Anna Von Gehr and Elise Manieri

Guests viewed pieces such as Robert Aiosa’s “City, Beautiful,”meant to evoke Florida landscaping and construction imagery, on Aug. 17 at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Larry Manieri and Larry Wickless

Leon and Marge Ellin with Jim Roque

Guests gathered to view “Skyway” at the Circle Member Preview on Aug. 17 at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

John Winter and Barbara Campo

Leann Wu, artist Kirk Ke Wang and Robin O’Dell

Curator Chris Jones gives some background on the new exhibit, “Skyway” on Aug. 17 at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Katherine Pill and Tracy Midulla

Artists Desirée Moore and Edgar Sanchez Cumbas

Jason Lazarus’ “Recordings #5 (Isabel),” which is a series of photos collected from thrift stores that were installed face down, was one of several works that guests viewed at the Circle Member Preview on Aug. 17 at The Ringling.

Maura Langdon and artist Akiko Kotani

Keith Crowley and Javi Suarez

Kirk Ke Wang’s “Human Skins,” which represents a seascape as experienced by refugees whose fate now lies in the hands of the ocean, was one of many works that guests viewed at the Circle Member Preview on Aug. 17 at The Ringling.

Katharine Cleveland with her daughter, artist Jenn Miller

Edgar Sanchez Cumbas’ “Redneck,” “Tan Neck,” “Brown Neck,” “White Neck” and “Different Shades of White,” which are about the significance of skin color in the U.S., were a few of the several works that guests viewed.

The Ringling’s top donors, called circle members, got a special look at the museum’s newest exhibit on Aug. 17 at The Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Editor

The Tampa Bay area is home to several large art museums, but it’s rare that art-lovers make the hour-long drive to see what the Sarasota art scene has to offer — until now.

Several artists from Tampa and St. Petersburg traveled over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Aug. 17 to The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. The occasion was the Circle Member Preview of an installment geared towards bridging the gap between these art communities.

“Skyway,” the appropriately-named new exhibit for which they gathered, is a collaboration between The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Museum of Art. It started with a public call to artists that received more than 300 submissions, which were then narrowed down to 100 by the curators from the three museums.

Today, works from Tampa and St. Petersburg-area artists are on display in The Ringling’s Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art, an installment that runs until Oct. 15.

Circle members — supporters who donate $2,500-$10,000 a year to the museum — began their evening with a reception on the terrace of the museum courtyard. Guests mingled, enjoyed drinks and light bites and learned more about the exhibit from Executive Director Steven High and Curator Chris Jones.

“I hope it’s just the beginning of future collaborations between us,” High said.

He noted that this is the first collaboration of its kind to his knowledge, and also pointed out that it’s only the second installment to call The Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art home.

Curator Chris Jones said the goal is to highlight the best artists in this region, but it started as more of an experiment to see if they could actually pull off a collaborative exhibit at all three museums simultaneously.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” Jones said.

