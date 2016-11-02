 Skip to main content
Sylvia Barber and Peter Weishar, dean of the Florida State University College of Fine Arts

Circle members get a sneak peek at new Ringling exhibit

Executive Director of the Ringling Steven High, Artist Anne Patterson and Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Matthew McLendon

Jenni and Paul Hudson with Ginny and Bob Reck

Judith Rosenblum and Larry Willets

Marge Ellin, Patty Miller, Lisa Reese and Leon Ellin

Champagne glasses await guests on the loggia in the courtyard of the Ringling.

Larry Merriman, Mary Mitchell, JoAnn Burhart and Joanne Powers

Patty and Dean Miller with Anna E. Von Gehr, Ringling director of the development, and Chris Jones, curator of exhibitions

Liz Dimmitt explores the “Pathless Woods” exhibit.

Nancy and Chuck Parrish

Lin and Bill WIlliams with Veronica Brady

Attendees clap for donors Keith and Linda Monda.

Martin Tucker, Bernice Davis and Ina Schnell

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Guests cross laser beams reflected across the floor in the “Pathless Woods” exhibit.

Joanne Powers, Marilyn Schroeter and Phyllis Rose

Susan and Jim Tollerton

Executive Director of the Ringling Steven High thanks Keith and Linda Monda as the couple opens their present of a portrait of “Pathless Woods” exhibit artist Anne Patterson.

Neal Colton and Sharon Prizant

Tami Shankman and Judith Rudges

Ribbons suspended from the ceiling of the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art comprise the “Pathless Woods.”

Christine Hughes and Abe Ostrovsky

Peter Weishar, dean of the Florida State University College of Fine Arts, addresses attendees.

Lisa Lee-High and Executive Director of the Ringling Steven High

Table settings await guests on the loggia in the courtyard of the Ringling.

Donors Keith and Linda Monda.

Guests listen to speakers as donors Keith and Linda Monda are honored.

Circle Exhibition Preview Dinner acts as Grand Opening of the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Circle Members of the John and Mable Ringling Museum got a special look at the new “Pathless Woods” exhibit by artist Anne Patterson on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The sneak peak was also the grand opening of the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art.

The event began with a cocktail hour on the loggia of the museum courtyard, after which donors Keith and Linda Monda were honored with a portrait of “Pathless Woods” artist Anne Patterson. Speeches by Peter Weishar, dean of the Florida State University College of Fine Arts and Executive Director of the Ringling Steven High followed. Attendees then were invited to walk through the “forest of ribbons” before returning to the loggia for dinner.

