Circle members get a sneak peek at new Ringling exhibit

Circle Members of the John and Mable Ringling Museum got a special look at the new “Pathless Woods” exhibit by artist Anne Patterson on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The sneak peak was also the grand opening of the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery of Contemporary Art.

The event began with a cocktail hour on the loggia of the museum courtyard, after which donors Keith and Linda Monda were honored with a portrait of “Pathless Woods” artist Anne Patterson. Speeches by Peter Weishar, dean of the Florida State University College of Fine Arts and Executive Director of the Ringling Steven High followed. Attendees then were invited to walk through the “forest of ribbons” before returning to the loggia for dinner.