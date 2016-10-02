Church of Redeemer blesses furry friends

Furry and finned friends were in abundance at Church of the Redeemer Oct. 2, as the congregation honored St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Dogs, fish, gerbils and cats were blessed during the annual Blessing of the Animals service. While clergy members led a service, dogs howled along to the singing of their owners. Besides the howling, all the animals were on their best behavior.

Father Charleston Wilson said he’s happy all the animals seemed to get along and didn’t notice any conflict between cats and dogs. While the service took place, the dogs stuck to their owners’ sides, save for a few who sniffed out their neighbors.

He said the congregation loves the animals as part of God’s creation and is happy there is a tangible act of blessing pets to show how much they are adored. The various types of animals present brought his mind to a religious metaphor.

“The diversity reminds me of the Kingdom of Heaven,” he said.