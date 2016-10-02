 Skip to main content
Hutch and his four-legged friends listen carefully as the annual animal blessing begins at Church of the Redeemer on Oct. 2.

Church of Redeemer blesses furry friends

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016

Hutch and his four-legged friends listen carefully as the annual animal blessing begins at Church of the Redeemer on Oct. 2.

The annual animal blessing brought church members and their pets together at Church of the Redeemer on Oct. 2.

Theo Salmon, a triple dapple dachshund, waits in line at the annual animal blessing at Church of the Redeemer.

Percy, 4, waits in line at the annual animal blessing at Church of the Redeemer.

Father Chris Wood greets Liza Strong, 10, and her maltese, Scooter, 2.

Father Chris Wood blesses maltese, Scooter, while Liza Strong, 10, holds him.

Bailey Cole, an 8-year-old maltese

Jackson Petty, 7, with his brother, Jonathan,12, and mom, Heather, with their gerbils Sparky and Forest.

Father Charleston Wilson blesses Magic with Madeline Carson, 12.

Mable Ringling, a French bulldog, gets blessed by Father Charleston Wilson at the Church of the Redeemer’s annual animal blessing on Oct. 2.

Roscoe Long, 7, with his mom, Melissa, dad, Steve, brother, Arch ,4, and their dog, Trigger.

Chloe and Callan Hill, 10, with their betta fish Swim Shady

Madeline Carson, 12, with Magic

Fatz Domino, a 13-year-old domestic short-haired mix.

The annual Blessing of the Animals took place Oct. 2.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Furry and finned friends were in abundance at Church of the Redeemer Oct. 2, as the congregation honored St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Dogs, fish, gerbils and cats were blessed during the annual Blessing of the Animals service. While clergy members led a service, dogs howled along to the singing of their owners. Besides the howling, all the animals were on their best behavior.

Father Charleston Wilson said he’s happy all the animals seemed to get along and didn’t notice any conflict between cats and dogs. While the service took place, the dogs stuck to their owners’ sides, save for a few who sniffed out their neighbors. 

He said the congregation loves the animals as part of God’s creation and is happy there is a tangible act of blessing pets to show how much they are adored. The various types of animals present brought his mind to a religious metaphor.

“The diversity reminds me of the Kingdom of Heaven,” he said.

