Attendees watched “The Secret Life of Pets” on the lawn.

Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church put on the purrfect event to end the work week — a movie night under the stars.

Blankets and lawn chairs cluttered the back lawn on Feb. 3 as attendees waited for “The Secret Life of Pets” to play on the big screen on the side of the church.

Children weaved between trees with cat ears peached on their heads, squealing with excitement as they played tag before the film.

Although no one was anxious for the fun to end, as the sun set the children began to settle into their seats, ready for the main event.