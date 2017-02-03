 Skip to main content
Chance McArtor climbs a tree in the Church of the Redeemer lawn before the movie night.

Church of the Redeemer hosts pawfect movie night

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Will Piazza, Caroline Piazza, Ollie Lindstrom, Roscoe Long and Arch Long

Claire Bragg

Alessia, Giovanni and Anja Zampol

Martha Wood

Michael Wood

Ascher Latta

Kate Kempton and Emma Zamikoff

Maggie-Jane Wood and Camille Wilson

Attendees munched on popcorn as they spread their blankets on the lawn.

Austin Bobb plays with a balloon before the movie

Eric Bobb, Beth Bobb, Meredith Piazza, Kevin Radford and Melissa Long

Kenzie Dailey, Sophia Kenney and Stacey Dailey

Attendees watched “The Secret Life of Pets” on the lawn.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church put on the purrfect event to end the work week — a movie night under the stars.

Blankets and lawn chairs cluttered the back lawn on Feb. 3 as attendees waited for “The Secret Life of Pets” to play on the big screen on the side of the church.

Children weaved between trees with cat ears peached on their heads, squealing with excitement as they played tag before the film.

Although no one was anxious for the fun to end, as the sun set the children began to settle into their seats, ready for the main event.  

