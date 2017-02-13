Christ Church hosts fun and fashionable afternoon

With bright smiles and trendy clothing, the models were ready to take on the runway for the 6th annual Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian, Fashion Show on Feb. 13.

Before the fashion show, the ladies enjoyed lunch and dessert served to them by some of the members’ husbands, who all wore the same outfit - khakis and white-button down shirts.

The fashion show, which took place at Christ Church, featured clothing from Natural Discoveries, a women’s clothing store located on St. Armands Circle. The nine models, who were members of the church and women of Learn to Fish Recovery Center, walked the runway twice showing off various outfits from the store.

Proceeds from the event benefited the church’s missions and Learn to Fish, a non-profit organization that serves as a residential recovery center for women and children.