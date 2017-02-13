 Skip to main content
Mary Ann Bopp and Peggy Nelson

Christ Church hosts fun and fashionable afternoon

Mary Lou Johnson and Mary Wiltse

Some of the attendees’ husbands wore matching outfits and served the ladies their lunches and drinks.

Ed Cochrane and event chairwoman Lynn Cochrane

Helene Letzler and Debbie Rodaway

Jody Martys, Sharon Holdridge and Terri Harrison

Toni Hodson and Jan Rhein

Linda Frank, Beverly Sutton, Kathy Butler and Diana Neely

Joyce Fox and Connie Hilwig

Women of Learn to Fish Recovery Center strike their best pose before the fashion show with Willeen Buchholz of Mary Kay, who did all the make up for the event.

Diana Neely walks the runway during Christ Church’s fashion show on Feb. 13.

Paula McCann models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Crystal models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Kim models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Lindsey models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Mary Lou Johnson works the runway during Christ Church’s 6th annual fashion show.

Michelle McCormack works the runway during Christ Church’s 6th annual fashion show.

Joan Pritchard models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Michelle models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Joan Pritchard models a reversible jacket from Natural Discoveries.

Kim is all smiles as she models a colorful dress from Natural Discoveries.

Lindsey smiles as she takes a turn on the runway during the Christ Church fashion show.

Crystal walks the runway during Christ Church’s annual fashion show.

Michelle strikes a pose at the end of the runway during Christ Church’s annual fashion show.

Mary Lou Johnson smiles as she models during Christ Church’s annual fashion show on Feb. 13.

Michelle McCormack takes a turn walking down the runway during Christ Church’s annual fashion show on Feb. 13.

Deanna Vanacore, Irina LaRose, Pat Mock and Pat Fairris of Design 2000, who did all of the models’ hair for the event.

Learn to Fish Recovery Center Founder Sabrina Crain-Sweeney, Sue Wertman and Sally Rauch

Proceeds from the event will benefit the church's missions and Learn to Fish Recovery Center.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

With bright smiles and trendy clothing, the models were ready to take on the runway for the 6th annual Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian, Fashion Show on Feb. 13.

Before the fashion show, the ladies enjoyed lunch and dessert served to them by some of the members’ husbands, who all wore the same outfit - khakis and white-button down shirts.

The fashion show, which took place at Christ Church, featured clothing from Natural Discoveries, a women’s clothing store located on St. Armands Circle. The nine models, who were members of the church and women of Learn to Fish Recovery Center, walked the runway twice showing off various outfits from the store.

Proceeds from the event benefited the church’s missions and Learn to Fish, a non-profit organization that serves as a residential recovery center for women and children.

