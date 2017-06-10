 Skip to main content
Mya, 5, and Ayla, 2, Kroot of Bradenton check out a book before the STAR series event began at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Children reach for the STARs in Lakewood Ranch

Mya, 5, and Ayla, 2, Kroot of Bradenton check out a book before the STAR series event began at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Jeffery Kin and Michelle Bianchi of The Players Centre for Performing Arts were thrilled with the opening turnout for the STAR series in Lakewood Ranch.

Logan Junkins and Eliza Engle lead children through some imagination exercises before they began the show.

Lakewood Ranch's Olivia Kavanshansky, 8, Sophie Duell, 8 and Reagan Graham, 10, get ready for the start of the STAR series.

Michelle Bianchi and Jeffery Kin of The Players and Monica Onstad, director of community relations for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, welcome the crowd to the STAR series.

Actors Logan Junkins and Eliza Engle played the roles of Jack and Annie from "The Magic Tree House."

Since the reading was "Dinosaurs Before Dark," the children had to know how to make dinosaur noises.

Fallon Jackson, 6, of Port Charlotte is a big fan of "The Magic Tree House" series.

Lakewood Ranch's Reagan Graham, 10, gets an autograph from actress Eliza Engle.

East County's Tate Powell, 6, listens to "Dinosaurs Before Dark."

Ryder Stewart, 3, of Apollo Beach, gets an autograph from Logan Junkins.

East County's Chase Williams, 10, Maurice Williams and Jessie Daily enjoyed the program.

Eliza Engle does a little dinosaur demonstration.

Eliza Engle brings a dinosaur a little closer to her audience.

Storytelling Theatre makes big debut at Polo Club.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Jeffery Kin, the artistic director of the Players Centre for Performing Arts, watched as more than 50 children filled the clubhouse at the Sarasota Polo Club to enjoy the first Storytelling Theatre at the Ranch (STAR) on Saturday morning.

"It lets you know you are doing something right," Kin said with a smile. "There is a need, and this is just the beginning."

As the Players Centre goes through preparations to build a $30 million theater complex at the new Waterside at Lakewood Ranch development, Kin and Managing Director and CEO Michelle Bianchi have been planning ways to have a presence in Lakewood Ranch. That move has begun with a program that blends live theater and encourages reading by pairing a book with a live performance based on the book.

Players actors Logan Junkins and Eliza Engle will portray Jack and Annie from the children’s book series “The Magic Tree House” throughout the STAR series, which will offer four performances this summer at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

"This is great, wonderful," said East County's Saleha Hafiz, who brought her 5-year-old daughter, Zina, to the program. "It's nice they link the storytelling with the book. I also like the program because we need more things for the children and parents. It is important for the community. I can't wait for the theater to be functional."

The idea for STAR became a reality with the help of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and its director of community relations, Monica Onstad. 

 

 

