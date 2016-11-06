Children First hosts rockin’ fundraiser

The beach at Shark’s on the Pier was packed Saturday, Nov. 5 when guests from all over the Sarasota/Venice area gathered to show their support for Children First.

The evening began with a cocktail hour in which attendees could bid on silent auction items ranging from Cubs tickets to child-made art. A lobster — with the option of prime rib or vegetarian — dinner was next, followed by a presentation by Maria and Jon Ludlam. The Ludlams are raising their grand daughter, Valentina, and spoke about the love and support that the staff and volunteers at Children First give them in this difficult endeavor.

After dinner and speeches, attendees had the option of hitting the dance floor, the make-your-own s’more bar or the beach bonfire. The wind didn’t cooperate well, but a few lucky attendees got to release lanterns into the air (and the others watched theirs tumble into the Gulf). The evening ended with a fireworks show over the water.