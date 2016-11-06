 Skip to main content
Brian and Kristi Buck with Sue and Alan Cicora

Children First hosts rockin’ fundraiser

Ileen and Jerry Isaac

Bryan Lingle with Bob and Jen Keller

Greg and Danielle Mikesell with Michelle Lingle and Rod Hershberger

Children First Vice President of Development Carol Butera with Development Manager Samantha Kingsley

Children First Vice President of Development Carol Butera dances with Rosemary Eure.

Kim and Hans Schmeits with Paula Murray and Frank Filipanits

Co-Chairs Lisa and John Giglio, Monica and Jeff Hunek, Erica and Noel Maun, Lisa Richardson and Gregg Hassler

Wayne Roberts, Joe Dalton, David Macrae and Steve Hazeltine

Laurin and Bob Ripley with Julie Leach

Sarah VanderBent, Jennifer LaBonte and Melissa and Jeremy Miner

Brock Leach and Par Reid

Kathy and Tom Cook with Josh Kuse and his handmade kaleidoscope

George Adley, Deborah Blue, Michelle Silva and Alex Stafford

Kim Kindell and Salli Struble

Scott and Kelly Engel, Wayne and Mindy Rollins, Richard and Biana Lawrence, Co-Chairs Katrina and Matt Otchet, Kim and Mitch Ruzek, Amanda and Jason Johnson, Chad and Lindsay Westrick and Katie and Mike Huyck

Randy Fox, Pam Brown, Lisa Olan, Richard Brown and David and Robin Shapiro

Ed and Colleen Benzo

Pam and John Holic

Bill and Jane Morgan

Camilla Popham and Tere Reis

Patty Larsen and Andy Douberly

Silent auction items line tables by the dance floor. The Cubs package featured a Cubs hat and teddy bear along with a trip to Chicago (3-night stay and round-trip coach airfare) to use two bleacher seat rooftop tickets to a regular-season game.

Silent auction items line the tables in front of the dance floor. This piece of art was created by volunteers Robin Shapiro and Randy Fox with a group of 17 students from the Children First - Helen R. Payne Annex childcare facility.

Jon Ludlam thanks the staff at Children First for the support they’ve given him and his wife, Maria Ludlam, while raising their grandaughter, Valentina. Ludlam says that the organization’s free Nurturing Dads Class has helped him immensely.

Attendees took to the dance floor after dinner.

Members of A Big Night Out perform popular favorites such as “Uptown Funk.”

Joanne Powers shows off her s’more at the dessert station. Powers made a chocolate and bacon s’more.

Hans Negd prepares his lantern for takeoff.

Pat Martin, one of the few attendees whose lantern didn’t end up in the Gulf, launches her lantern. She says it took about 20 minutes to get the lantern prepared for the successful takeoff.

Salli Struble roasts a marshmallow over the bonfire after dinner.

George Adley and Deborah Blue enjoy the post-dinner bonfire.

A kaleidoscope made by Josh Kuse sits amongst the crowd during the bonfire.

Children First CEO Philip Tavill spins the kaleidoscope for Dana Duckman.

Attendees fight the wind and attempt to release a lantern.

Attendees jammed into the night at the annual Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The beach at Shark’s on the Pier was packed Saturday, Nov. 5 when guests from all over the Sarasota/Venice area gathered to show their support for Children First.

The evening began with a cocktail hour in which attendees could bid on silent auction items ranging from Cubs tickets to child-made art. A lobster — with the option of prime rib or vegetarian — dinner was next, followed by a presentation by Maria and Jon Ludlam. The Ludlams are raising their grand daughter, Valentina, and spoke about the love and support that the staff and volunteers at Children First give them in this difficult endeavor.

After dinner and speeches, attendees had the option of hitting the dance floor, the make-your-own s’more bar or the beach bonfire. The wind didn’t cooperate well, but a few lucky attendees got to release lanterns into the air (and the others watched theirs tumble into the Gulf). The evening ended with a fireworks show over the water.  

