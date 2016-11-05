 Skip to main content
Donna Koffman, Child Protection Center Event Coordinator Mya Widmyer and Tammy Karp

Child Protection Center hosts annual open house

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Jennifer Miller, Megan Pedersen, Karen DeRitter and Maddie Crotts

Attendees got to sample food from 20 local vendors.

Attendees listened to live music.

Christine Goodall, Jay Berman, Andrea Capek, Carol Bourbea and George Pandis

Blue Rooster offered attendees samples of their macaroni and cheese.

Courtney Reid opens a bottle of wine at the bar.

Debby Hurt, Amy Grewal, Kate Kirby and Sarah Cottrez

The Child Protection Center of Sarasota opened their doors for the fifth annual Pillar of Hope open house and food tasting.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Blue was the new black at the Child Protection Center's fifth annual Pillar of Hope open house and tasting. Event staff and attendees wore blue, which symbolizes child abuse awareness. 

Attendees also got to sample food and drinks from 20 area restaurants, in addition to taking tours of the Child Protection Center. The center has provided child abuse intervention and awareness since its creation in 1980.

Although the event is organized in order to raise fund's to support the center's mission, Child Protection Center Events Coordinator Mya Widmyer said the money was one benefit of the event. 

"We call it a friend-raiser, rather than a fundraiser," Widmyer said. "...I love this event and I love the people that come out." 

