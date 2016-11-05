Child Protection Center hosts annual open house

Blue was the new black at the Child Protection Center's fifth annual Pillar of Hope open house and tasting. Event staff and attendees wore blue, which symbolizes child abuse awareness.

Attendees also got to sample food and drinks from 20 area restaurants, in addition to taking tours of the Child Protection Center. The center has provided child abuse intervention and awareness since its creation in 1980.

Although the event is organized in order to raise fund's to support the center's mission, Child Protection Center Events Coordinator Mya Widmyer said the money was one benefit of the event.

"We call it a friend-raiser, rather than a fundraiser," Widmyer said. "...I love this event and I love the people that come out."