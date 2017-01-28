 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Barbara Simon, Hannah Weinberg, Bunny Skirboll, Judy Bloch

Temple Beth Sholom cheers to 90 years

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Barbara Simon, Hannah Weinberg, Bunny Skirboll, Judy Bloch

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Marla Katz and Stephanie Glosser

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Co-Chairwomen Marla Katz and Stephanie Glosser

Buy this Photo
The event featured a casino-themed portion.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

The event featured a casino-themed portion.

Buy this Photo
Maddy and Ed Freshwater

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Maddy and Ed Freshwater

Buy this Photo
Esta Snider and Aaron Marcus

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Esta Snider and Aaron Marcus

Buy this Photo
The event celebrated the 90th anniversary of Temple Beth Sholom.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

The event celebrated the 90th anniversary of Temple Beth Sholom.

Buy this Photo
David and Georgia Gruber

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

David and Georgia Gruber

Buy this Photo
Ted and Belle Probst, Diane Rudd and Debbie Michael

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Ted and Belle Probst, Diane Rudd and Debbie Michael

Buy this Photo
The event was set to a 1920s theme.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

The event was set to a 1920s theme.

Buy this Photo
Melissa Werbow and Rabbi Michael Werbow

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Melissa Werbow and Rabbi Michael Werbow

Buy this Photo
Harry and Marsha Eisenberg, Judy Gelman and Bert Rapowitz

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Harry and Marsha Eisenberg, Judy Gelman and Bert Rapowitz

Buy this Photo
Georgia Gruber went all out for the 1920s theme even down to the details.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Georgia Gruber went all out for the 1920s theme even down to the details.

Buy this Photo
Leslie and Jay Cohen, Sue Spector, Ronnie Riceberg and Marty Spector

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Leslie and Jay Cohen, Sue Spector, Ronnie Riceberg and Marty Spector

Buy this Photo
Ray and Fern Millman

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Ray and Fern Millman

Buy this Photo
Guests were greeted by the sounds of jazz pianist Tony Castellano Jr.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Guests were greeted by the sounds of jazz pianist Tony Castellano Jr.

Buy this Photo
Sue and Byron Weintraub

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Sue and Byron Weintraub

Buy this Photo
Lyla Berchok-Voyer, Sandra Hanan and Joyce Weiss

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Lyla Berchok-Voyer, Sandra Hanan and Joyce Weiss

Buy this Photo
Martin and Hadassah Strobel

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Martin and Hadassah Strobel

Buy this Photo
Debbie Haspel and Rebecca Bergman

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Debbie Haspel and Rebecca Bergman

Buy this Photo
Cantor Deborah Polkinghorn Suta, Laura Hershorin and Sherri Weiss

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Cantor Deborah Polkinghorn Suta, Laura Hershorin and Sherri Weiss

Buy this Photo
Judy Gelman dances with Luis Pena

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Judy Gelman dances with Luis Pena

Buy this Photo
Cantor Deborah Polkinghorn Suta

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Cantor Deborah Polkinghorn Suta

Buy this Photo
Rifka Glatz and Eddie Kay dance during the event.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Rifka Glatz and Eddie Kay dance during the event.

Buy this Photo
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra played during the event.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Tomkats Jazz Orchestra played during the event.

Buy this Photo
Robert and Linda Rosenbluth

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Robert and Linda Rosenbluth

Buy this Photo
Shayna Shefrin and Rabbi Michael Shefrin

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Shayna Shefrin and Rabbi Michael Shefrin

Buy this Photo
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra played during the event.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Tomkats Jazz Orchestra played during the event.

Buy this Photo
Bunny and Mort Skirboll dance during the event.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Bunny and Mort Skirboll dance during the event.

Buy this Photo
Temple Beth Sholom Co-President Rob Katz, event Co-Chairwoman Marla Katz and event Co-Chairman Phil Mancini

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Temple Beth Sholom Co-President Rob Katz, event Co-Chairwoman Marla Katz and event Co-Chairman Phil Mancini

Buy this Photo
Tomkats Jazz Orchestra played during the event.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Tomkats Jazz Orchestra played during the event.

Buy this Photo
Sue Rosin, Judy Bronstein and Barbara Katz

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Sue Rosin, Judy Bronstein and Barbara Katz

Buy this Photo
Temple Beth Sholom Co-President Rob Katz and event Co-Chairwoman Marla Katz

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Temple Beth Sholom Co-President Rob Katz and event Co-Chairwoman Marla Katz

Buy this Photo
Paul, Rita and Stephanie Glossner

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Paul, Rita and Stephanie Glossner

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Marla Katz, Phil Mancini and Stephanie Glossner

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 |

Co-Chairs Marla Katz, Phil Mancini and Stephanie Glossner

Buy this Photo
Share
The 1920s kept roaring at Temple Beth Sholom’s 90th anniversary gala.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Temple Beth Sholom celebrated its 90th anniversary with glitz, glam and all that jazz on Jan. 28 at Temple Beth Sholom. 

The Boa and Bowties Gala boasted a 1920s theme so thorough F. Scott Fitzgerald himself would have been proud. Feathered poms-poms decorated the tables, finger sandwiches were passed out on large, silver trays and a big band orchestra played as couples danced to the music of the roaring 20s.

Phil Mancini, Stephanie Glosser and Marla Katz served as co-chairs for the event.

“Everything was built around the ‘20s because it’s the 90th anniversary,” Mancini said. “So we thought this would be great concept to tap into. We just wanted to bring in some jazz and big band era.”

Related Stories