 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Longboat Key Chamber members, South Lake Design representatives and Cabinetree owners and employees cut the ribbon with Mayor Terry Gans.

Chamber welcomes Cabinetree to Longboat Key

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Longboat Key Chamber members, South Lake Design representatives and Cabinetree owners and employees cut the ribbon with Mayor Terry Gans.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Chamber members, South Lake Design representatives and Cabinetree owners and employees cut the ribbon with Mayor Terry Gans.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Longboat Key Chamber members, South Lake Design representatives and Cabinetree owners and employees cut the ribbon with Mayor Terry Gans.

Buy this Photo
Patty Pierre, Vicki LaMotte of South Lake Design and Carrolle Serbus

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Patty Pierre, Vicki LaMotte of South Lake Design and Carrolle Serbus

Buy this Photo
Brad Marner and Charlotte Dakel

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Brad Marner and Charlotte Dakel

Buy this Photo
Bill Junker, Marianne Junker and Barbara Henry

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Bill Junker, Marianne Junker and Barbara Henry

Buy this Photo
Fred Scherma and Richard Crawford

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Fred Scherma and Richard Crawford

Buy this Photo
Irina LaRose and Aurora Kane

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Irina LaRose and Aurora Kane

Buy this Photo
Cabinetree owners Tom and Diane Junker

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Cabinetree owners Tom and Diane Junker

Buy this Photo
Randy Ross and David Zarnowski of Cabinetree with Tee Whitlow and Josh Whitlow

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Randy Ross and David Zarnowski of Cabinetree with Tee Whitlow and Josh Whitlow

Buy this Photo
Cabinetree LBK Design Studio opened in September. The store has another branch in Venice.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Cabinetree LBK Design Studio opened in September. The store has another branch in Venice.

Buy this Photo
Pat, Danielle and Allan Pollak

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Pat, Danielle and Allan Pollak

Buy this Photo
Share
The first Longboat ribbon-cutting ceremony of 2017 was held on Jan. 5.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce held one of its many “firsts” of 2017 on Jan. 5.

Cabinetree LBK Design Studio celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with extra-large scissors to make sure the ribbon cut all the way through. Mayor Terry Gans was present and assisted in cutting the ribbon. It was his first ribbon-cutting as Longboat Key mayor.  

Guests enjoyed food and drinks following the ribbon cutting.

The cabinetry design store has an original location in Venice, and the Longboat location opened in September. The chamber is happy to have them.

“I think it was a much needed service that we haven’t had before,” Chamber President Gail Loefgren said.

Cabinetree co-owner Diane Junker said it feels wonderful to officially be opened and is happy to have the chamber as a partner and neighbor. Cabinetree is located at The Centre Shops, which is also where the chamber is located.

“It’s friendship and networking at the same time,” Junker said.

Cabinetree is located at 5360 GMD, #103 in The Centre Shops. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Related Stories