Chamber welcomes Cabinetree to Longboat Key

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce held one of its many “firsts” of 2017 on Jan. 5.

Cabinetree LBK Design Studio celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with extra-large scissors to make sure the ribbon cut all the way through. Mayor Terry Gans was present and assisted in cutting the ribbon. It was his first ribbon-cutting as Longboat Key mayor.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks following the ribbon cutting.

The cabinetry design store has an original location in Venice, and the Longboat location opened in September. The chamber is happy to have them.

“I think it was a much needed service that we haven’t had before,” Chamber President Gail Loefgren said.

Cabinetree co-owner Diane Junker said it feels wonderful to officially be opened and is happy to have the chamber as a partner and neighbor. Cabinetree is located at The Centre Shops, which is also where the chamber is located.

“It’s friendship and networking at the same time,” Junker said.

Cabinetree is located at 5360 GMD, #103 in The Centre Shops. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.