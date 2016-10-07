 Skip to main content
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce 2016 Salute to Business

Chamber salutes businesses, prepares for new leadership

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Outgoing Sarasota Chamber President and CEO Steve Queior is recognized by Rep. Vern Buchanan for his 13 years of service.

Andrea Knies and Mimi Cirbusova

Charles Murray of PPi Technologies Group receiving the award for Hiring Our Neighbors from Jon Thaxton.

Charlie D. Bailey, 2016-17 chair-elect of the board, welcomes guests to the 96th annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon Friday, Oct. 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Plymouth Harbor President and CEO Harry Hobson presents the award for Investing for the Future to John McLain, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Drayton Saunders, Michael Saunders and Company, and Richard Carlisle, Community Aids Network.

Joe H. Hembree leads the audience into the Pledge of Allegiance.

John Acevedo and Dr. Stephen Nicholas of the Community Aids Network.

John Cranor and Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin

Easter Seals Southwest Florida President and CEO John Waters and Chris Pfahler, development director for Sarasota Crew.

Katie Klauber Moulton and Jim Paulmann

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper addresses the crowd in his first appearance in his new role.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper addresses the crowd in his first appearance in his new role.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper and Jon Thaxton

Lisl Liang accepts the Chair's Cup Award for 2016. Liang is the first to win the award twice.

Missy Cooper and Anna Foster

Nora Patterson and Sarasota County Commissioner Carolyn Mason

Rick Piccolo, Jim Boyd and Ablie Kaminsky

Rob Lane, Rep. Vern Buchanan, outgoing Sarasota Chamber President and CEO Steve Queior and John Dart.

Awards for businesses during the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Salute to Business 96th annual membership meeting and luncheon Friday, Oct. 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Guests give a standing ovation to outgoing Sarasota Chamber President and CEO Steve Queior.

Rep. Vern Buchanan gives a legislative update for guests during the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Salute to Business 96th annual membership meeting and luncheon Friday, Oct. 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Wes Robers presents the awards for Attaining Milestone Anniversaries of Service to Jim Paulmann of Santec Consulting, Mark Byers of Florida Power & Light, and Tom Waters of Easter Seals Southwest Florida.

Raymond Menendez of Daily Eats receives an award for Hiring Our Neighbors from Jon Thaxton.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce awards local businesses during 96th annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

The first day on the job for, Kevin Cooper,  new President and CEO for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce included standing in front of more than 400 guests for the Salute to Business 96th annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon. 

The crowd gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the event that honored businesses for hiring neighbors, investing in the future and attaining milestone anniversaries of service. 

It was a day of embracing change as the outgoing President and CEO Steve Queior passed the gavel to Cooper. After 13 years of leading the chamber Queior announced that he was stepping down to pursue interests in education and workforce development. 

The Author: Amanda Morales

A native Floridian, Amanda Morales graduated from the University of Central Florida in Orlando where she studied journalism and political science. She covers community news and events for Sarasota and Siesta Key. Reach her at AMorales@...

