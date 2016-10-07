Chamber salutes businesses, prepares for new leadership

The first day on the job for, Kevin Cooper, new President and CEO for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce included standing in front of more than 400 guests for the Salute to Business 96th annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon.

The crowd gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the event that honored businesses for hiring neighbors, investing in the future and attaining milestone anniversaries of service.

It was a day of embracing change as the outgoing President and CEO Steve Queior passed the gavel to Cooper. After 13 years of leading the chamber Queior announced that he was stepping down to pursue interests in education and workforce development.