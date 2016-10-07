 Skip to main content
Andrea Knies and Mimi Cirbusova

Chamber salutes businesses, prepares for new leadership

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016

Andrea Knies and Mimi Cirbusova

Charles Murray of PPi Technologies Group receiving the award for Hiring Our Neighbors from Jon Thaxton.

Charlie D. Bailey, 2016-17 chair-elect of the board, welcomes guests to the 96th annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon Friday, Oct. 7 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Plymouth Harbor President and CEO Harry Hobson presents the award for Investing for the Future to John McLain, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Drayton Saunders, Michael Saunders and Company, and Richard Carlisle, Community Aids Network.

Joe H. Hembree leads the audience into the Pledge of Allegiance.

John Acevedo and Dr. Stephen Nicholas of the Community Aids Network.

John Cranor and Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin

Easter Seals Southwest Florida President and CEO John Waters and Chris Pfahler, development director for Sarasota Crew.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper and Jon Thaxton

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses during the 96th annual Membership Meeting and Luncheon.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

The first day on the job for Kevin Cooper,  the new President and CEO for the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, included standing in front of more than 400 guests for the Salute to Business 96th annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon. 

The crowd gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the event that honored businesses for hiring neighbors, investing in the future and attaining milestone anniversaries of service. 

It was a day of embracing change as the outgoing President and CEO Steve Queior passed the gavel to Cooper. After 13 years of leading the chamber Queior announced that he was stepping down to pursue interests in education and workforce development.

