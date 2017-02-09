The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Kickoff Breakfast.

Leadership Florida President Wendy Walker drew on examples of leadership both past and present while addressing guests of the 97th Annual Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Breakfast on Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

“If you would have seen her, your first reaction may not have been respect,” Walker said speaking about the abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Walker cited Tubman’s courage, capacity to manage and decisiveness as evidence of her strength as a leader, traits Walker also associated with former chairman of Leadership Florida Deanne Roberts. Walker pointed to Roberts foresight and resilience in the midst of a battle with cancer as evidence of her leadership capabilities. Roberts died in 2012.

“Her actions demonstrated a level of leadership that is attainable to everyone today,” Walker said or Roberts.

Before Walker took the stage, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Chairman George McGonagill briefly spoke about the organization’s history in Sarasota County.

“The chamber isn’t just a name and it isn’t just a membership organization,” McGonagill said. “The chamber is a legacy.”

President and CEO Kevin Cooper believes that legacy is sound.

"We've got 97 years of leadership in this community," Cooper said. "And I think we have another 97 in us."