The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Kickoff Breakfast.

David Jones, Sarasota School Board Chairwoman Caroline Zucker and The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board George McGonagill.

Chamber kicks off 97th year

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Karen Rose, Sarasota County School District Superintendent and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Lori White, Laura Kinsley

Sue Stewart, Vann Smith, Sharon Francis-Campbell, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Rae Dowling

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Kelly Caldwell, Janet Romano, Tyrone Shinn

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Tom Roberts and Janice Loppe

Scott Dennis, Monica Yadav, Lindsey Bergeon

Tracy O’Neill, Mark Stough and Andrea Stough

Joe Devore, Karen Bogues and Gordon Okawa

Renee Brady, Robert Messick, Brian Hall and Larry Berkery

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Kelly Caldwell, Christine Robinson and Joe Hembree

Laura Detwiler, Derek Parent, Lori Ruth

Sarasota Vice Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Rae Dowling

Legal Counsel to the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Jennifer Compton and Courtney Wise Snyder

Ben Hanan, guest speaker Wendy Walker and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Mark Pritchett

Incoming Sarasota School District Superintendent Todd Bowden and President and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Kevin Cooper

Will Robinson, Kelly Dowd, Erin Christy, Mike Hartenstine, Dan Bailey and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Chairman-elect of the Board of Directors Charlie Bailey

Michelle Mitchell, Robyn Faucy and Melissa Niewold

Jessica Rogers and David Lafferty

Sally Beyer and Jim Parsons

Ella Lewis and Emmalee Legler

Walter Trauner, Andrea Ackley and Doug Cherry

Jay Riggs, Danny Bilyeu and Ethan Frizzell

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Jeff Mayers and Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Virginia Haley

Isabel Norton, Marie Pender, Tom Luzier and Sharon Francis-Campbell

Ashley Brown Sally Schule

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce board member Mark Pritchett introduces guest speaker Wendy Walker

Wendy Walker addresses guests at the 97th annual Kickoff Breakfast.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Kickoff Breakfast.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Leadership Florida President Wendy Walker drew on examples of leadership both past and present while addressing guests of the 97th Annual Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Breakfast on Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

“If you would have seen her, your first reaction may not have been respect,” Walker said speaking about the abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Walker cited Tubman’s courage, capacity to manage and decisiveness as evidence of her strength as a leader, traits Walker also associated with former chairman of Leadership Florida Deanne Roberts. Walker pointed to Roberts foresight and resilience in the midst of a battle with cancer as evidence of her leadership capabilities. Roberts died in 2012.

“Her actions demonstrated a level of leadership that is attainable to everyone today,” Walker said or Roberts.

Before Walker took the stage, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Chairman George McGonagill briefly spoke about the organization’s history in Sarasota County.

“The chamber isn’t just a name and it isn’t just a membership organization,” McGonagill said. “The chamber is a legacy.”

President and CEO Kevin Cooper believes that legacy is sound. 

"We've got 97 years of leadership in this community," Cooper said. "And I think we have another 97 in us."

