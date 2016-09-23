Chabad of Sarasota sips Scotch, schmoozes

Members of Chabad of Sarasota gathered for a round—or four— for Scotch and Schmooze Thursday evening at Michael’s Wine Cellar.

Whiskey expert Turner Moore led a four course whiskey tasting for guests. Moore explained the differences between whiskey, bourbon and Scotch whisky and their origins.

Between courses Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz gave a talk on the topic “What do Women Really Want from Men,” and traced relationships back to Adam and Eve.