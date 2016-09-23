 Skip to main content
Chabad of Sarasota Scotch and Schmooze

Chabad of Sarasota sips Scotch, schmoozes

Friday, Sep. 23, 2016 |

Whiskey expert Turner Moore demonstrates tasting techniques.

Alvan Kamis shows off his bowtie with martini cups.

Jeremy Taylor and Alvan Kamis

Event co-chairs Levi Steinmetz and David Graber

The first round of sampling was of Bernheim a wheat whiskey.

Joyce and Rob Weiss

Marcus Anast toasts with Barry Gorn and Harry Zeltnwirth

The group from Chabad of Sarasota enjoyed a few rounds of whiskey from expert Turner Moore at Michael's Wine Cellar Thursday, Sept. 22.

Robert and Chirle Glinski

Whiskey expert Turner Moore explains the best practices for tasting whiskey.

Whiskey expert Turner Moore explains the best practices for tasting whiskey.

Ronni Tudin, Ian Black and Martin Waldman

Harry Zeltnwirth samples the second course of Glenmorangie a Highland single malt Scotch whiskey.

Guests sip on four-course whiskey tasting at Michael's Wine Cellar Thursday, Sept. 22.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Members of Chabad of Sarasota gathered for a round—or four— for Scotch and Schmooze Thursday evening at Michael’s Wine Cellar. 

Whiskey expert Turner Moore led a four course whiskey tasting for guests. Moore explained the differences between whiskey, bourbon and Scotch whisky and their origins. 

Between courses Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz gave a talk on the topic “What do Women Really Want from Men,” and traced relationships back to Adam and Eve. 

