Center for Architecture Sarasota hosts The Modern Party

Laughter and live music echoed throughout Burns Court on May 12.

The occasion? The Modern Party, a fundraiser for the Center for Architecture Sarasota held at the center.

During the lively event, guests grooved to the sounds of The Moe Derns and enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres along with an open bar featuring the evening’s signature drink, the Moderntini.

Eventgoers also got the chance to take part in the pre-sale of original works of art created and donated by architects, designers and artists, with all proceeds supporting the artists and students of the center.