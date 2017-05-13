 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Guy Peterson and Cynthia Peterson, CEO of Center for Architecture Sarasota

Center for Architecture Sarasota hosts The Modern Party

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Guy Peterson and Cynthia Peterson, CEO of Center for Architecture Sarasota

Beth-Anne Blue with Jan and Ron Haase

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Beth-Anne Blue with Jan and Ron Haase

Renea Glendinning, James Keaton and Hilary Gardner Keaton

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Renea Glendinning, James Keaton and Hilary Gardner Keaton

Andrew Guenther and Michael Athas

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Andrew Guenther and Michael Athas

Michael Kidd, Carla Rayman, Andrew Etter, Marbel Martin and Kortnee Gonzalez

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Michael Kidd, Carla Rayman, Andrew Etter, Marbel Martin and Kortnee Gonzalez

Members of The Moe Derns perform at The Modern Party on May 12 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Members of The Moe Derns perform at The Modern Party on May 12 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.

Dennis and Mimi Adams

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Dennis and Mimi Adams

Kay Kouvatsos and Stephanie Kouvatsos

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Kay Kouvatsos and Stephanie Kouvatsos

Cheryl Gaddie and Bill Helmuss

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Cheryl Gaddie and Bill Helmuss

Kim Sewell and Jennifer Lieberman

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Kim Sewell and Jennifer Lieberman

Cynthia Peterson, CEO of Center for Architecture Sarasota, with Danielle Peterson

Saturday, May. 13, 2017 |

Cynthia Peterson, CEO of Center for Architecture Sarasota, with Danielle Peterson

Share
The annual fundraiser took place on May 12 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Laughter and live music echoed throughout Burns Court on May 12.

The occasion? The Modern Party, a fundraiser for the Center for Architecture Sarasota held at the center.

During the lively event, guests grooved to the sounds of The Moe Derns and enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres along with an open bar featuring the evening’s signature drink, the Moderntini.

Eventgoers also got the chance to take part in the pre-sale of original works of art created and donated by architects, designers and artists, with all proceeds supporting the artists and students of the center.

Related Stories