Celebrity bartenders stir up fundraiser for ALS

The Grande Clubhouse was packed on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club — so packed that cars lined the street leading up to the building because the parking lot couldn’t accommodate all the guests who attended.

Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” was the first event of its kind hosted by A Life Story Foundation, a nonprofit based in Lakewood Ranch that aims to raise awareness and raise money to create effective treatments, and ultimately a cure for, ALS.

The bartender lineup consisted of 20 familiar faces from around the area, each of whom shook and stirred cocktails for guests munching on appetizers catered by Modern Events.