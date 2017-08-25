 Skip to main content
Ken and Julie Swan, parents of A Life Story Foundation Founder and CEO Kevin Swan, represented their son (who could not attend) at Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club.

Celebrity bartenders stir up fundraiser for ALS

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

Katie Kinnetz and Marni Mann

Katie Kinnetz and Marni Mann

Brent Murchie and James Bronson

Brent Murchie and James Bronson

Shelly Glenn, Melissa Howard and Lesley Lempel

Shelly Glenn, Melissa Howard and Lesley Lempel

Colette and Kevin O’Neill

Colette and Kevin O’Neill

Patrick Scott and Janine Elise performed for guests at Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.

Patrick Scott and Janine Elise performed for guests at Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.

Tony Eeloch and Randy Wilson

Tony Eeloch and Randy Wilson

Lisa Cappiello and Kim Walters

Lisa Cappiello and Kim Walters

Sheri Wofford and Kerry Conboy

Sheri Wofford and Kerry Conboy

Evella and Keith Feldhacker with Gerry and Mary Northtrup

Evella and Keith Feldhacker with Gerry and Mary Northtrup

Michelle and Jeff Gambler

Michelle and Jeff Gambler

Guests were encouraged to tip their celebrity bartenders well because the money went back to A Life Story Foundation during Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.

Guests were encouraged to tip their celebrity bartenders well because the money went back to A Life Story Foundation during Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.

Gary Fennessy, Becky White, Mickey Jungers and Allison Fennessy

Gary Fennessy, Becky White, Mickey Jungers and Allison Fennessy

Jared Hermann with Traci and Michael Smullen

Jared Hermann with Traci and Michael Smullen

Penny Lammert, Karen Teague and Joe Lammer

Penny Lammert, Karen Teague and Joe Lammer

Kristin and Joel Oldham with Shawna Hicks-Cranston

Kristin and Joel Oldham with Shawna Hicks-Cranston

Clarence Hines and Von Dowling

Clarence Hines and Von Dowling

Melissa Howard, one of the 20 celebrity bartenders, makes a drink at Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.

Melissa Howard, one of the 20 celebrity bartenders, makes a drink at Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.

Mike Davis, Brittney Fielding, Lindsey Ryan, and Morgan and Blake Guthrie

Mike Davis, Brittney Fielding, Lindsey Ryan, and Morgan and Blake Guthrie

A Life Story Foundation hosted its first Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Editor

The Grande Clubhouse was packed on Aug. 25 at The Lake Club — so packed that cars lined the street leading up to the building because the parking lot couldn’t accommodate all the guests who attended.

Celebrity Bartender Challenge: “Cocktails & Dreams” was the first event of its kind hosted by A Life Story Foundation, a nonprofit based in Lakewood Ranch that aims to raise awareness and raise money to create effective treatments, and ultimately a cure for, ALS.

The bartender lineup consisted of 20 familiar faces from around the area, each of whom shook and stirred cocktails for guests munching on appetizers catered by Modern Events.

