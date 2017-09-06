 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lakewood Ranch's Steve Kulp makes a grand appearance at the car show with his pooch Abby.

"Cruzin" away from the hurricane in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Steve Kulp drives into the Wednesday car show at Lakewood Main Street with his pooch, Abby.

Lakewood Ranch's Bailey Ende peeks through the window of a 1963 Dopple Kab.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Bailey Ende peeks through the window of a 1963 Double Cab.

A 1956 Chevy 210 Model at the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show brings a taste of 50's nostalgia to its display.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

A 1956 Chevy 210 at the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show brings a taste of 50s nostalgia.

Cars line up on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Cars line up on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show.

Show cars sit on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch with American-themed decor.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Show cars sit on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch with an American theme.

The Preserve at Tara's Tom and Betty South sip on a cold beverage during the car show.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

The Preserve at Tara's Tom and Betty South enjoy the show and a cold beverage.

Lakewood Ranch's Soleia and Luke Schefft stroll through the line of cars during the car show on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Soleia and Luke Schefft stroll through the line of cars in Lakewood Ranch.

University Park's Rick Kimsey and Lakewood Ranch's Paul Jackowski talk cars.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

University Park's Rick Kimsey and Lakewood Ranch's Paul Jackowski check out an engine.

A 1963 Dopple Kab, one of the dozens of cars featured in the car show on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

A 1963 Double Cab is one of the dozens of cars featured in the car show on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

River Place's Ruth Conley ventures inside a show car on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

River Place's Ruth Conley ventures inside a show car on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Bradenton's Chris Joyce talks to car show attendees about his 1963 Dopple Kab.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Bradenton's Chris Joyce talks to car show attendees about his 1963 Double Cab.

Parrish's Sy Pilz hangs out inside his 2017 G.T. 350 Shelby Cobra.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Parrish's Sy Pilz hangs out in his 2017 GT350 Shelby Cobra.

River Club's Joe Brisley and Fred Ferris discuss the interior of a show car.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

River Club's Joe Brisley and Fred Ferris discuss the interior of a show car.

East County's John Azar sits back and relaxes by his show car during the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

East County's John Azar sits back and relaxes by his show car during the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show.

Lakewood Ranch's Larry Deitch admires the show cars.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Larry Deitch admires the show cars.

A 1937 Ford sits on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

A 1937 Ford sits on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for the "Cruzin' to the Hop" Car Show.

Venice's Mary Dougherty and Ruskin's Mitch Dimler walk around Main Street at Lakewood Ranch for the car show.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Venice's Mary Dougherty and Ruskin's Mitch Dimler check out the Main Street at Lakewood Ranch car show, now sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

Lakewood Ranch's Ken and Abner Beck spend some father son time at the car show on Main Street.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Ken and Abner Beck spend some father-son time at the car show on Main Street.

Lakewood Ranch's Don and Dona Lippert read about a show car on Main Street.

Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch's Don and Dona Lippert read about a show car on Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Share
Car show provides a break from the worry about the impending hurricane.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

An impending hurricane was not about to stop Braden Woods' Steve Aiena from showing off his 1937 Ford on Lakewood Main Street. 

"Of course the hurricane worries me, but I still have to live — you can't let it control your life," Aiena said. "I'm not going to sit at home with my knees knockin' and wait for the hurricane to come." 

Aiena and his wife, Rose Aiena, enjoyed the first Wednesday evening car show sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

"It is such a nice way to get out, eat dinner and meet with our friends," Rose Aiena said. 

On Sept. 6, approximately 25 entries showed off cars during the "Cruzin' to the Hop" car show.   

Tara's Tom and Betty South were on the same page as the Aiena's. 

"It's nice to get out of the house," Betty South said. 

"We just wanted to come up, get a beer and a sandwich," Tom South said. "We are all set for the hurricane anyway." 

 

Related Stories