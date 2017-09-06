"Cruzin" away from the hurricane in Lakewood Ranch

An impending hurricane was not about to stop Braden Woods' Steve Aiena from showing off his 1937 Ford on Lakewood Main Street.

"Of course the hurricane worries me, but I still have to live — you can't let it control your life," Aiena said. "I'm not going to sit at home with my knees knockin' and wait for the hurricane to come."

Aiena and his wife, Rose Aiena, enjoyed the first Wednesday evening car show sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

"It is such a nice way to get out, eat dinner and meet with our friends," Rose Aiena said.

On Sept. 6, approximately 25 entries showed off cars during the "Cruzin' to the Hop" car show.

Tara's Tom and Betty South were on the same page as the Aiena's.

"It's nice to get out of the house," Betty South said.

"We just wanted to come up, get a beer and a sandwich," Tom South said. "We are all set for the hurricane anyway."