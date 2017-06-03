 Skip to main content
Valedictorian Caitlin Camire makes her speech a mix of academic prowess and wisdom gained from teachers and friends.

Caps off to ODA graduates

Senior speaker Nicholas Murphy cracks many jokes including that it' s ok he' s not valedictorian because he was elected to speak by "popular vote."

Cody Cheney smiles and claps for his best friend, senior speaker Nicholas Murphy, and his witty speech, titled "Passion."

Seniors decorate their caps with their emblems for their future colleges.

Anne Keen will attend Rollins College.

Catilin Camire will attend Northeastern University, while Denisse Descamps Tofani will attend Tulane University.

Sasha Brun-Wibaux and Chloe Ruppert check out the photo they just posted on Snapchat.

Nicholas Murphy, Clarence Dodge and Cody Cheney are eager to start their futures.

Caroline Colburn will go to University of Delaware and Amad Brayboy will attend Lynn University.

Amber Bond sang "You Raise Me Up" as part of the commencement ceremony.

Quinn Birmingham and Rashona Banks are all smiles.

Savannah Alario, a future University of Miami , led the procession. She checks out the bulletin during the start of the ceremony.

Helena Beltrano, left, claps for the commencement speaker. A future student at Berklee College of Music, she sang "The Climb" as part of the ceremony.

Head of School David Mahler used his time to answer "What is the meaning of life?"

Tristan Bleau and Quinn Birmingham watch the ceremony.

Amad Brayboy, a future Lynn University student, is all smiles.

Greta Holland accepts her diploma from Head of School David Mahler. Courtesy photo.

Madison Reece celebrates graduation with her family, parents Alex and Nadia (behind) and siblings Rachel and Nicholas, front. Courtesy photo.

ODA graduates largest class in 92-year history.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As The Out-of-Door Academy Head of School David Mahler took the podium for graduation June 3 at ODA's Lakewood Ranch campus, he reminisced to a game he played with seniors called "Stump the headmaster." They could ask any him question.

One, he saved especially for this day: "What is the meaning of life?" As he looked at ODA's largest-ever graduating class of 72 students, he shared five quotes significant of his thoughts: choose happiness, put no limits on yourself, love your work, trust your instincts and put others before self. 

"The only person who can place a limit on your future is you," he said. 

The Class of 2017 collectively earned more than $9.3 million in scholarships, averaging a more than $154,000 four-year scholarship per recipient.

