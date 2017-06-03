Caps off to ODA graduates

As The Out-of-Door Academy Head of School David Mahler took the podium for graduation June 3 at ODA's Lakewood Ranch campus, he reminisced to a game he played with seniors called "Stump the headmaster." They could ask any him question.

One, he saved especially for this day: "What is the meaning of life?" As he looked at ODA's largest-ever graduating class of 72 students, he shared five quotes significant of his thoughts: choose happiness, put no limits on yourself, love your work, trust your instincts and put others before self.

"The only person who can place a limit on your future is you," he said.

The Class of 2017 collectively earned more than $9.3 million in scholarships, averaging a more than $154,000 four-year scholarship per recipient.