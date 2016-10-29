Can't mask the enthusiasm in Lakewood Ranch's Boo Run.

As 4-year-old Mallory Boudreaux grasped her first-place trophy after winning her age division of the Boo Run on Saturday on Lakewood Main Street, it was pointed out her victory was only natural.

Her name, after all, was BOU-dreaux.

Before the main race kicked off on Health Park Way, children's fun races were held on Lakewood Main Street. In all the races, many of the participates were dressed with the hope of winning the costume contest. Although several runners wore Dr. Seuss costumes, no boohooing could be heard.

The race does have its serious side as it raises funds for research and awareness in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy.