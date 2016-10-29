 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brittany Parker had an advantage during the Boo Run because she was being chased by a wolf, Ryan Hoppe. The Lakewood Ranch residents were hoping to win the costume contest.

Can't mask the enthusiasm in Lakewood Ranch's Boo Run.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Brittany Parker had an advantage during the Boo Run because she was being chased by a wolf, Ryan Hoppe. The Lakewood Ranch residents were hoping to win the costume contest.

Buy this Photo
Tani Parkinson of Sarasota ran the race as a bunny. Her friend, Priscilla Lopes, was dressed as a turtle, and was far behind.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Tani Parkinson of Sarasota ran the race as a bunny. Her friend, Priscilla Lopes, was dressed as a turtle, and was far behind.

Buy this Photo
Sherrie Hanrahan and Tara Wood of Riverview allow Lakewood Ranch's Nick Tullio, center, to color their world.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Sherrie Hanrahan and Tara Wood of Riverview allow Lakewood Ranch's Nick Tullio, center, to color their world.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Barth of Bradenton shows she is in better shape than Richard Simmons.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Vickie Barth of Bradenton shows she is in better shape than Richard Simmons.

Buy this Photo
The main Boo Run race is off from Health Park Way.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

The main Boo Run race is off from Health Park Way.

Buy this Photo
Grayson Tullio waits for the start of the Boo Run with his service dog, Hooch. The race, "Another Day for Gray," honors Grayson, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Grayson Tullio waits for the start of the Boo Run with his service dog, Hooch. The race, "Another Day for Gray," honors Grayson, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Buy this Photo
Leslie Davis, Lorrie Groover and Bobbi Miller of Bradenton all showed up to support Duchenne muscular dystrophy awareness.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Leslie Davis, Lorrie Groover and Bobbi Miller of Bradenton all showed up to support Duchenne muscular dystrophy awareness.

Buy this Photo
Winning a race isn't all that easy. Just ask women's overall champion Chandler Bergeron of Edenton, N.C., as she tries to catch her breath. Bergeron, who attends IMG Academy, is 17.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Winning a race isn't all that easy. Just ask women's overall champion Chandler Bergeron of Edenton, N.C., as she tries to catch her breath. Bergeron, who attends IMG Academy, is 17.

Buy this Photo
Overall Boo Run winner Dustin Spanbauer of Bradenton stopped the clock in 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Overall Boo Run winner Dustin Spanbauer of Bradenton stopped the clock in 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Katie Eberly, a ladybug, couldn't fly during the race. She had to run like everyone else.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Parrish's Katie Eberly, a ladybug, couldn't fly during the race. She had to run like everyone else.

Buy this Photo
Cat in the Hat Seth Jones manages to balance his very large hat during the run.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Cat in the Hat Seth Jones manages to balance his very large hat during the run.

Buy this Photo
It can get a little nervous just before a Boo Run race begins.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

It can get a little nervous just before a Boo Run race begins.

Buy this Photo
Savannah and Seth Jones prove it ain't no big Thing to run with the Cat in the Hat.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Savannah and Seth Jones prove it ain't no big Thing to run with the Cat in the Hat.

Buy this Photo
East County's Mallory Boudreaux won the 3-4 girls age division run.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

East County's Mallory Boudreaux won the 3-4 age division run.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Sean Gast crosses the finish line pushing his 18-month-old son, Brayden. Sean and Brayden dressed as Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Sean Gast begins the race pushing his 18-month-old son, Brayden, in a stroller. Sean and Brayden dressed as Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Buy this Photo
Everybody wants to see their time following the race as the official numbers are posted on a wall.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Everybody wants to see their time following the race as the official numbers are posted on a wall.

Buy this Photo
Josephine Linares shows off her trophy for winning the 5-6 girls division.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Josephine Linares shows off her trophy for winning the 5-6 girls division.

Buy this Photo
Race sponsors provided participants with all kinds of treats following the Boo Run.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Race sponsors provided participants with all kinds of treats following the Boo Run.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Findley Frost, 2, enjoys a magical effort during the Boo Run.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Sarasota's Findley Frost, 2, enjoys a magical effort during the Boo Run.

Buy this Photo
Plenty of trophies were handed out following the Boo Run.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Plenty of trophies were handed out following the Boo Run.

Buy this Photo
After the race, swarms of participants packed Lakewood Main Street where race sponsors provided them with treats and activities.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

After the race, swarms of participants packed Lakewood Main Street where race sponsors provided them with treats and activities.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Dan Jordan and Tampa's Theresa Moore ran the Boo Run as Forrest Gump and Jenny.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Bradenton's Dan Jordan and Tampa's Theresa Moore ran the Boo Run as Forrest Gump and Jenny.

Buy this Photo
Share
Hundreds participate in Boo Run to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

As 4-year-old Mallory Boudreaux grasped her first-place trophy after winning her age division of the Boo Run on Saturday on Lakewood Main Street, it was pointed out her victory was only natural.

Her name, after all, was BOU-dreaux.

Before the main race kicked off on Health Park Way, children's fun races were held on Lakewood Main Street. In all the races, many of the participates were dressed with the hope of winning the costume contest. Although several runners wore Dr. Seuss costumes, no boohooing could be heard.

The race does have its serious side as it raises funds for research and awareness in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

 

 

Related Stories