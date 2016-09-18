 Skip to main content
Kevin and Denise West come support their children, Kayden, 7, and Kyle, 4.. Kevin serves as the head coach for the Dodgers' team.

Cal Ripken league takes swing at fall season.

Teams held handmade banners showing support for military and law enforcement.

Levi Johnson, 4, left, and his teammates stand for the national anthem.

Brayden Gagnon, Knox Hammett and Jaxson Griffin show off their team's sign, marked with handprints of the players.

League president Steve Marrero welcomes the crowd for opening day.

Kaden Pomeroy, 4, stands for the national anthem.

Conrad Kubilis holds his hat over his heart during the national anthem.

East County resident and Sarasota Military Academy junior Lauren Medred sings the national anthem.

Taryn Eddy, Daniel Culver and Logan Runck are on the same team for the first time.

Amanda Lindberg comes out for Grayson Lindberg's first game of the year.

Boy Scout Cub Pack 41 members Blair Chadwick, Lukas Drao and Dylan Rawley sell popcorn.

Jack Dimmock, Nicholas Marrero, Joseph Sbaschnik, Micahel Price and Daniel Kaczmarek are eager to play.

Cole Davis, an 11-year-old student at Haile Middle School, mans the concession stand before his 1 p.m. game.

Landry Keller, 3, shows off his skills.

Chase Quigley proved an enthusiastic player on his team of 3 year olds.

Conrad Kubilis plays third base.

Teammates encourage each other from the dugout.

Caleb Mutch plays first base.

Quinton Johnson catches as Grayson Elder has his at bat.

The league dedicated opening ceremonies to individuals serving in the military and law enforcement.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As the Cal Ripken baseball league kicked off its fall season Sept. 17 by dedicating its opening ceremonies to the military and law enforcement. 

“People are leaving their homes every day either to fight for our country away or protect our streets here and we want to show these children, from a young age, a sense of community,” said Denise West, league volunteer whose children Kayden, 7, and Kylie, 4, were both playing.

Games started at 9 a.m., at Heritage Harbour, after a short ceremony, including the presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Cub Pack 41, the national anthem by East County resident and Sarasota Military Academy junior Lauren Medred and the throwing of the first pitch by Manatee County Sheriff-elect Rick Wells. He tossed the ball to his son, Brody.

