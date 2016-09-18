Cal Ripken league takes swing at fall season.

As the Cal Ripken baseball league kicked off its fall season Sept. 17 by dedicating its opening ceremonies to the military and law enforcement.

“People are leaving their homes every day either to fight for our country away or protect our streets here and we want to show these children, from a young age, a sense of community,” said Denise West, league volunteer whose children Kayden, 7, and Kylie, 4, were both playing.

Games started at 9 a.m., at Heritage Harbour, after a short ceremony, including the presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Cub Pack 41, the national anthem by East County resident and Sarasota Military Academy junior Lauren Medred and the throwing of the first pitch by Manatee County Sheriff-elect Rick Wells. He tossed the ball to his son, Brody.