Business professionals hit the green for Ranch Scramble

When Lakewood Ranch’s Brenda and David Maraman teed off at the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance’s Ranch Scramble golf tournament April 28, they were practicing for the future.

Do they golf together?

“Reluctantly,” Brenda Maraman joked with a smile. “I’m going to be stuck with him soon.”

On June 2, David Maraman will retire from his post with BMO Harris Bank. The couple already golfs together on weekends, or whenever David Maraman can play, but it expects golf will become a more regular affair after his retirement.

The Maramans joined dozens of other business professions in the ninth annual golf outing at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Festivities included a silent auction, scotch and cigar sampling, and post-tournament chair massages and dinner.