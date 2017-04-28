 Skip to main content
Leann Spofford, of Four Pillars, joins Kirk Pinkerton' s Jeff Guy for lunch.

Business professionals hit the green for Ranch Scramble

Brenda and David Maraman decide to play together.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Executive Director Heather Kasten and board President Lori Ruth are excited for the day' s events.

Ron Beck, of Synovus Bank, tries for silent auction items.

David Polimeni, of Rite Technology, targets golf items when putting in tickets for the silent auction.

Shelly McAvoy, of Cooper Creek Dental, practices putting before the start of the tournament.

Dr. Ken Neifeld, David Romanello, Michael Holohan and Christopher DeNise represent First Harbour Health Management.

Diane Hennessy, of Cooper Creek Dental, plays in the Ranch Scramble for the first time, with outing veteran Dee Donegan, also of Cooper Creek Dental.

Greg Guevara, of California Pizza Kitchen, plays with Kenneth Kwiatkowski, with Bombino & Co.

Bruce Loepke, of Willis Smith Construction, perfects his swing on the driving range.

Homes by Towne' s Orlando Priede and Wes Thompson came ready to play.

Jim Soda and Ryan Barbour played with a team from BB&T.

C.J. Morris, of HBKS Wealth Advisors, plays with Conditioned Air' s Tim Jones and Bank of the Ozarks' Set Wiepking.

Golfers started with a bang at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.

The winning team was Steve Mansfield, Loren Paul, Larry Waterman and Rich Stroud (not pictured). They pose with Alliance Chairwoman Lori Ruth. Photo courtesy of Dan Sidler.

Lakewood Ranch golf outing proves a hit.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

When Lakewood Ranch’s Brenda and David Maraman teed off at the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance’s Ranch Scramble golf tournament April 28, they were practicing for the future.

Do they golf together?

“Reluctantly,” Brenda Maraman joked with a smile. “I’m going to be stuck with him soon.”

On June 2, David Maraman will retire from his post with BMO Harris Bank. The couple already golfs together on weekends, or whenever David Maraman can play, but it expects golf will become a more regular affair after his retirement.

The Maramans joined dozens of other business professions in the ninth annual golf outing at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Festivities included a silent auction, scotch and cigar sampling, and post-tournament chair massages and dinner.

