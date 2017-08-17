 Skip to main content
Fawley Bryant's Sarah Colandro, with co-worker Amanda Parrish, spoke to tour-goers during lunch about Fawley Bryant's architectural contributions within Lakewood Ranch.

Bus tour shows off Lakewood Ranch's economic power

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Member Services Manager Sherie Becker and Executive Director Heather Kasten were on their toes, adjusting to changing and coordinating for rides for speakers.

Manatee County's Director of Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity Geri Gomez grabs a quick bite with tour-goers before sharing about the county's affordable housing and incentive programs.

Fawley Bryant's John Scott claps for a speaker during lunch at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Seth Wiepking, of Bank of the Ozarks, is al smiles climbing back onto the bus for the second half of the day.

Michele Smith, of Massage Luxe, and Dr. Allison O'Brien, a dentist, were eager to learn more about area businesses.

Monaca Onstad, director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, leads conversation as the group heads south on the new section of Lorraine Road toward the future Waterside Place.

Bethany Carr, fo Kerkering Barberio, and Elizabeth Stephen, of Allegiant Private Advisors, check out the new Homes by Towne community in the future Waterside at Lakewood Ranch project.

Jag Grewal, with Ian Black Real Estate and Alliance board member, rides with Marty Taffel, of Wakefield Beasley & Associates.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts performer Alyssa Goudy serenades tour-goers from a tent near The Player's future building site. She sings "Let Me Entertain You" from "Gypsy."

Tour-goers were the first to drive the southward extension of Lorraine Road, which will not open to the public until Sept. 6.

Homes by Towne has starting construction on its Lakehouse Cove project at Waterside.

Homes by Towne Vice President of Sales Kitt Kearney shows of the amenity center and model homes under construction for the future Lakehouse Cove.

Business professionals learned about more than 30 local businesses during a daylong road trip.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

About 30 members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance stepped into the summer heat Aug. 18 and under a small tent as Alyssa Goudy spouted out “Let me Entertain You,” from the musical “Gypsy,” near the future site of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch.

There, the Players’ Managing Director/CEO Michelle Bianchi and Artistic Director Jeffrey Kin shared plans for the Players’ future theater in Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch, and their plans for integrating the theater into the Lakewood Ranch community before its performance hall is constructed, likely in three to five years. To start, it intends to produce an outdoor show, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” in October and possibly a Huckleberry Finn-type show in the park at Waterside Place, which may be open for public events as early as January.

The Players’ inside scoop was just one of many heard by participants of the Alliance’s Economic Road Show event. Participants spent the day on a charter bus driving by and stopping to tour a variety of Lakewood Ranch developments, businesses and locations, including Gatewood Corporate Center, All Star Laundry and others. Each step of the way, area professionals climbed aboard to share their unique perspective on the inner workings of Lakewood Ranch, from an overview of the under-development Collaborative Opportunities for Research and Exploration biotech park to a drive down the new extension of Lorraine Road, south to Fruitville Road, which does not open to the public until Sept. 6.

 

