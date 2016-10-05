 Skip to main content
Braden River takes charge on the crosswalk

Emma Littlefield, a second-grader at Braden River Elementary, leads the pack as she safely uses the crosswalk.

Creekwood's Daniel Kaiser, 9, is excited to see the Chick-fil-A cow after participating in National Walk to School Day.

A mass of students and parents line up to safely cross the crosswalk on National Walk to School Day.

Sarasota's Brien Motherway with his 6-year-old daughter, Caitlin, arrive at school.

The long yellow sign lets everyone know what day it is.

Nyla Shattuck, 5, eagerly looks up at the Chick-fil-A cow as he leans down to give her a big hug.

Bradenton's Kameron Davenport, 11, carries quite the load as he power walks across the crosswalk toward Braden River Elementary on National Walk to School Day.

Alert Today Florida's Melissa Wandall holds a safety sign that she passed out to students participating in National Walk to School Day.

The Chick-fil-A cow greets all of the students who chose to participate in National Walk to School Day at Braden River Elementary.

Lakewood Ranch's Sophia Potillo, 7, snuggles up next to the Chick-fil-A cow after walking to school for National Walk to School Day.

Braden Woods' Alice Abreu, 6, scooters alongside her mom, Julia Abreu, as they make it to school on National Walk to School Day.

Melissa Wandall with Alert Today Florida stands with Tara's Rilyn Ferber, 10, as she talks about the importance of National Walk to School Day.

Students who participated in National Walk to School Day flood the tables to sign in.

Braden River Elementary hosted National Walk to School Day this morning.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

It was likely some parents of Braden River Elementary School students were going to be late for work Wednesday.

The school participated in National Walk to School Day, an event sponsored by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Safe Routes.

"It's good for the parents," said Penny Stilson, a physical education teacher at Braden River. "Some were going to have to tell their bosses they'd be late for work, but it's nice parents get to take the time and walk to school with their kid."

Pencils, stickers and free Chick-fil-A meals were given to students who walked to school, and those who did were greeted by the Chick-fil-A cow mascot. 

Students had been learning about pedestrian safety for the previous three weeks in their physical education classes, so it was a chance for students to apply the knowledge.

"We talk about using sidewalks and crosswalks," Stilson said.

Also involved in this event was Alert Today Florida, an organization that advocates for pedestrian and bike safety. They were impressed with the number of students and parents who chose to participate. 

"This is so important. These kids are so smart and fantastic, all they need is to be taught the best practices and understand that they have to be in charge of their own safety," said Tara's Melissa Wandall, a national coalition member of Alert Today Alive Tomorrow. "The turnout here exceeded our expectations. There were so many that we ran out of materials to give out."

