Seniors Connor Nugent and Sarah Crawford stand before their peers after being named Homecoming King and Queen.

Braden River steals show at homecoming

Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 |

Olivia Mileski, Alessandra Nakhla, Alyssa Melita and Peyton McDaniel watch most of the homecoming game as close to the field as they can get.

Cheerleading captain Lauren Kvederis cheered her final homecoming game.

Haley Carpenter and Keyla Palacios are both seniors.

Danielle Thimons and Sydni Polinski, both seniors, show off their school pride.

Freshman Sebastian Colosia gets a group hug.

Dez Mobley, Sebastian Colosia, Diego Aviles, Keely Krauledis, Mattie Baker, Emily Wilcox and Marissa Valencia are freshmen.

Adrian Aguayo, Lily Slotabec, Chandler Shepard and Max Grim, all seniors, sport pink during the game to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Noah Cronin wore pink antennas at the request of his girlfriend, Baylee Tison.

Varsity cheerleader Kirsten Oteri, a freshman, shouts in support of the football team.

Hillary Nunez Santos, a junior, shouts "We are 'B' 'R'."

Braden River High's junior and varsity cheerleading squads work together for a stunt for the crowd.

Junior varsity cheerleader Rylee Willard, a freshman, shouts in support of the football team.

Marching band members Allie Behling and Penelope Sugg prepare for an end-of-game performance.

Cheerleaders Lauren Olmsted, Channing Jackson, Kennedy Hunter and Jenna Byrd watch their classmates get named to the homecoming court.

School uses game to highlight breast cancer awareness.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

With the sounds of football players thundering down the field and the blows of whistles behind them, Braden River High School students Danielle Thimons and Sydni Polinski grabbed a “Pirate Nation” sign and let their smiling spread wide. 

“We’re seniors,” Thimons said. “We love our school. Braden River is the best.”

Hundreds of students like Thimons and Polinski turned out to support the Pirate Nation Oct. 28 during Braden River’s homecoming game. The 42-7 victory against Sarasota High School came after a weeklong celebration that included a “haunted homecoming” theme, dress-up days, a bonfire and other festivities.

The Pirates also used the homecoming game as a platform for raising awareness about breast cancer, with football players wearing hot pink socks and fans sporting pink T-shirts and other pink garb.

