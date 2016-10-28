Braden River steals show at homecoming

With the sounds of football players thundering down the field and the blows of whistles behind them, Braden River High School students Danielle Thimons and Sydni Polinski grabbed a “Pirate Nation” sign and let their smiling spread wide.

“We’re seniors,” Thimons said. “We love our school. Braden River is the best.”

Hundreds of students like Thimons and Polinski turned out to support the Pirate Nation Oct. 28 during Braden River’s homecoming game. The 42-7 victory against Sarasota High School came after a weeklong celebration that included a “haunted homecoming” theme, dress-up days, a bonfire and other festivities.

The Pirates also used the homecoming game as a platform for raising awareness about breast cancer, with football players wearing hot pink socks and fans sporting pink T-shirts and other pink garb.