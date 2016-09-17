 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Braden River wide receiver Daveon Wortham celebrates with running back Raymond Thomas, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Braden River prevails over gritty Lakewood Ranch football squad

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Braden River wide receiver Daveon Wortham celebrates with running back Raymond Thomas, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Pirates 31-7 win.

Buy this Photo
The Pirates played some high-flying defense as shown here by linebacker Matthew Haftke and defensive back Tommie Battie as they hit Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Stephon Turner.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Pirates played some high-flying defense as shown here by linebacker Matthew Haftke and defensive back Tommie Battie as they hit Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Stephon Turner.

Buy this Photo
The Mustangs' defense was fired up in the first half and so were baton twirlers Allysan Decker, Tori Price and Shannon Ray.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Mustangs' defense was fired up in the first half and so were baton twirlers Allysan Decker, Tori Price and Shannon Ray.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch defenders Jerome Minton and Blauvelt Georges make a sandwich out of Braden River wide receiver Craivon Koonce.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch defenders Jerome Minton and Blauvelt Georges make a sandwich out of Braden River wide receiver Craivon Koonce.

Buy this Photo
It was that kind of night for Lakewood Ranch quarterback Justin Curtis, who was getting dumped by Braden River linebacker Gavyn Purdy.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

It was that kind of night for Lakewood Ranch quarterback Justin Curtis, who was getting dumped by Braden River linebacker Gavyn Purdy.

Buy this Photo
The Pirates' faithful were charged up the entire game.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Pirates' faithful fans were charged up the entire game.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch sideline was rocking, even when the team fell behind in the second half.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Lakewood Ranch sideline was rocking, even when the team fell behind in the second half.

Buy this Photo
Braden River cheerleaders Channing Jackson, Kirstin Tyson, Lauren Kvederis and Payton Welter are sure who is going to win.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Braden River cheerleaders Channing Jackson, Kirstin Tyson, Lauren Kvederis and Payton Welter are sure who is going to win.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's defense had a huge first half, such as this play when Mark Davis (2) and Noah Ben-guzzi (28) meet Braden River running back Deshaun Fenwick in the hole.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's defense had a huge first half, such as this play when Mark Davis (2) and Noah Ben-guzzi meet Braden River running back Deshaun Fenwick in the hole.

Buy this Photo
Braden River defensive tackle Deqwunn McCobb tries to squash Lakewood Ranch quarterback Justin Curtis.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Braden River defensive tackle Deqwunn McCobb tries to squash Lakewood Ranch quarterback Justin Curtis.

Buy this Photo
The Mustangs were penned up all night offensively.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Mustangs were penned up all night offensively.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Mason Fischer gets crunched by Braden River's Noah Arce.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Mason Fischer gets crunched by Braden River's Noah Arce.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch marching band was a highlight as always.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Lakewood Ranch marching band was a highlight as always.

Buy this Photo
Perhaps the sky knew it was a big game.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Perhaps the sky knew it was a big game.

Buy this Photo
The Pirates's flag was in the house on the visitors' side.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Pirates' flag was in the house on the visitors' side.

Buy this Photo
Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo surveys the situation in the first half.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo surveys the situation in the first half.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch freshman Kim Arnold was in the spirit, but she might have trouble getting the face crayon off.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch freshman Kim Arnold was in the spirit, but she might have trouble getting the face crayon off.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch cheer squad had everyone on their feet.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

The Lakewood Ranch cheer squad has everyone on their feet.

Buy this Photo
Braden River's Demetrius Lawson (7) has to walk through the gauntlet of Mustang fans as he takes the field before the game.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Braden River's Demetrius Lawson (7) has to walk through the gauntlet of Mustang fans as he takes the field before the game.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Stephon Turner breaks free for a nice gain.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Stephon Turner breaks free for a nice gain.

Buy this Photo
Pirates running back Deshaun Fenwich waits for a block to develop from Craivon Koonce.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Pirates running back Deshaun Fenwich waits for a block to develop from Craivon Koonce.

Buy this Photo
Braden River trainer Chris Gadah does a little bridge of the nose maintenance on Leo Pita before the game.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Braden River trainer Chris Gadah does a little bridge of the nose maintenance on Leo Pita before the game.

Buy this Photo
Even a mascot has to stand in line at the big game.

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Even a mascot has to stand in line at the big game.

Buy this Photo
Share
Pomp and circumstance of big rivalry game lives up the hype.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With the seconds ticking away in the first half of Friday's rivalry showdown between state powerhouse Braden River and struggling host Lakewood Ranch, it appeared the Mustangs defense might muster a titanic upset.

But, oh, that final play of the first half.

Lakewood Ranch's defense had dominated through the first 23 minutes and 55 seconds and had bottled up Braden River's vaunted rushing game. Braden River led only 3-0 going into halftime when most had expected the Pirates, now 3-0, to win in a blowout.

Then Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo delivered what turned out to be the knockout blow in an eventual 31-7 victory. The Mustangs, who fell to 0-3, had just stuffed Pirates running back Deshaun Fenwick, who tried to burst over from the 1, and actually lost a yard.

Colosimo rushed his team to the line for one final play, and they got the snap off with three seconds remaining. The only problem was that the snap sailed high above the head of Colosimo, who deflected the ball, then scurried to pick it up about his 12-yard line.

With the play busted to bits, Colosimo improvised, rolling to his right, scrambling and turning the corner and diving to the pylon for the touchdown. With the extra point, the Pirates had a 10-0 lead and were on their way.

"Obviously we botched the snap," Braden River head coach Curt Bradley said. "We're just happy Colosimo made a play. That's our team, we find a way to make plays."

The second half was all Braden River plays. Tailback Raymond Thomas scored his first of two rushing touchdowns from five yards out to give Braden River a 17-0 lead at the 6:07 mark of the third quarter. He added a 27-yard romp at the 11:52 mark of the fourth quarter and the game was decided at 24-0.

Fenwick scored from 11 yards out to complete the Pirates' scoring with 6:46 remaining to give Braden River a 31-0 lead.

Curtis picked up Lakewood Ranch's only touchdown with a 12-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

 

 

Related Stories