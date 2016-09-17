Braden River prevails over gritty Lakewood Ranch football squad

With the seconds ticking away in the first half of Friday's rivalry showdown between state powerhouse Braden River and struggling host Lakewood Ranch, it appeared the Mustangs defense might muster a titanic upset.

But, oh, that final play of the first half.

Lakewood Ranch's defense had dominated through the first 23 minutes and 55 seconds and had bottled up Braden River's vaunted rushing game. Braden River led only 3-0 going into halftime when most had expected the Pirates, now 3-0, to win in a blowout.

Then Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo delivered what turned out to be the knockout blow in an eventual 31-7 victory. The Mustangs, who fell to 0-3, had just stuffed Pirates running back Deshaun Fenwick, who tried to burst over from the 1, and actually lost a yard.

Colosimo rushed his team to the line for one final play, and they got the snap off with three seconds remaining. The only problem was that the snap sailed high above the head of Colosimo, who deflected the ball, then scurried to pick it up about his 12-yard line.

With the play busted to bits, Colosimo improvised, rolling to his right, scrambling and turning the corner and diving to the pylon for the touchdown. With the extra point, the Pirates had a 10-0 lead and were on their way.

"Obviously we botched the snap," Braden River head coach Curt Bradley said. "We're just happy Colosimo made a play. That's our team, we find a way to make plays."

The second half was all Braden River plays. Tailback Raymond Thomas scored his first of two rushing touchdowns from five yards out to give Braden River a 17-0 lead at the 6:07 mark of the third quarter. He added a 27-yard romp at the 11:52 mark of the fourth quarter and the game was decided at 24-0.

Fenwick scored from 11 yards out to complete the Pirates' scoring with 6:46 remaining to give Braden River a 31-0 lead.

Curtis picked up Lakewood Ranch's only touchdown with a 12-yard run late in the fourth quarter.