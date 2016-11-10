Students, teachers and administrators at Braden River Middle School embraced their patriotism Thursday morning during the school's 16th annual Veterans Day service.

"It's a good way for our students to see, and recognize, there are people out there who have made sacrifices for them," said Braden River Middle School Principal Randall Petrilla. "Sacrifices were made so they can go to a public school and learn, dream and achieve in a free society."

The event, held a day before the actual holiday, included performances from the school's choir and band.

Lakewood Ranch High School's JROTC Color Guard presented the colors. The guest speaker was Randy Gangle, a 30-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps.