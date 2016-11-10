 Skip to main content
Jennifer Gaffers, senior, and Kaley Gee, senior, from the Lakewood Ranch High School JROTC Color Guard hold the American Flag right before it was raised at the Braden River Middle School Veterans Day service.

Braden River Middle students receive lesson in sacrifice

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

Lakewood Ranch High JROTC color guard members Jennifer Gaffers, a senior, and Kaley Gee, senior, present the colors.

Celia Sperotto, music teacher at Braden River Middle School, leads the choir as they sing "You're a Grand Old Flag" during the Veterans Day Service this morning, Nov. 10.

Braden River music teacher Celia Sperotto leads the choir in "You're a Grand Old Flag."

Braden River Middle School student Will King, eighth grade, plays the trumpet to conclude the Veterans Day service at the middle school this morning, Nov. 10.

Braden River Middle School eighth-grader Will King plays the trumpet to conclude the Veterans Day service.

Bill Skinner, commander of the Korean War Veterans Chapter 199 in Bradenton, and Roy Robinson, combat veteran, salute during the final song at the Veterans Day service at Braden River Middle School.

Bill Skinner, commander of the Korean War Veterans, Manasota Chapter 199, and combat veteran Roy Robinson salute during the Veterans Day service.

Kendyl Brahler, sophomore, and Wyatt Christie, senior, from the Lakewood Ranch High School JROTC Color Guard stand as the American flag is raised at the Veterans Day service at Braden River Middle School.

Lakewood Ranch High JROTC members Kendyl Brahler, a sophomore, and Wyatt Christie, a senior, stand at attention as the flag is raised.

Braden River Middle School student Katelyn Nugya, seventh grade, holds her violin as she listens to the various people who spoke today, Nov. 10, at the middle school's Veterans Day service.

Braden River Middle School seventh-grader Katelyn Nugya waits for her chance to play the violin at her school's Veterans Day ceremony.

The newest panels of the Veterans Wall of Honor, designed by student Sophie Buckwalter, and constructed by sixth, seventh and eighth grade art students at Braden River Middle School.

The newest panels of the Veterans Wall of Honor, designed by student Sophie Buckwalter, and constructed by sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade art students, is displayed.

Thomas Fraser, senior, from Lakewood Ranch High School's JROTC Color Guard raises the flag to begin the 16th annual Veterans Day service at Braden River Middle School.

Thomas Fraser, a Lakewood Ranch JROTC senior, raises the flag.

Braden River Middle School's Niah Shrock, eighth grade, plays the cello during the orchestra performance at the Veterans Day service.

Braden River Middle School eighth-grader Niah Shrock plays the cello at the Veterans Day service.

Braden River Middle School students surrounded the center quad of the campus to pay their respects to the veterans who served our country at the Veterans Day service.

Braden River Middle School students surrounded the center quad of the campus to pay their respects to veterans.

School salutes veterans during its annual ceremony
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Students, teachers and administrators at Braden River Middle School embraced their patriotism Thursday morning during the school's 16th annual Veterans Day service.

"It's a good way for our students to see, and recognize, there are people out there who have made sacrifices for them," said Braden River Middle School Principal Randall Petrilla. "Sacrifices were made so they can go to a public school and learn, dream and achieve in a free society."

The event, held a day before the actual holiday, included performances from the school's choir and band.

Lakewood Ranch High School's JROTC Color Guard presented the colors. The guest speaker was Randy Gangle, a 30-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. 

