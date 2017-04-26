 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Hayden Ranke, as Grandmaster Chad, leads a song and dance sequence for a fraternity party.

Braden River goes 'Legally Blonde'

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Hayden Ranke, as Grandmaster Chad, leads a song and dance sequence for a fraternity party.

Buy this Photo
Tyler Moss, Luke Brunner and Anthony Sokolis, as Harvard Admissions officials, question whether a pretty blonde girl has what it takes to become a Harvard law student.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Tyler Moss, Luke Brunner and Anthony Sokolis, as Harvard Admissions officials, question whether a pretty blonde girl has what it takes to become a Harvard law student.

Buy this Photo
Alexis Reis, center, supports Elle as she gives her Harvard "essay" as an in-person song-and-dance performance.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Alexis Reis, center, supports Elle as she gives her Harvard "essay" as an in-person song-and-dance performance.

Buy this Photo
Harvard law student Emmett Forrest, played by Seth Palmer, welcomes a group of new students.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Harvard law student Emmett Forrest, played by Seth Palmer, welcomes a group of new students.

Buy this Photo
Hannah Kaba, Joshua Hogie, Marshall Knapp and Jony Levy greet each other during their first day of law school at Harvard.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Hannah Kaba, Joshua Hogie, Marshall Knapp and Jony Levy greet each other during their first day of law school at Harvard.

Buy this Photo
Matthew Martin, as Aaron Schultz, and Kayla Fisher, as Whitney, introduce themselves to Elle and other students in their group on the first day of law school.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Matthew Martin, as Aaron Schultz, and Kayla Fisher, as Whitney, introduce themselves to Elle and other students in their group on the first day of law school.

Buy this Photo
Matthew Martin, as Aaron Schultz, and Kayla Fisher, as Whitney, introduce themselves to Elle and other students in their group on the first day of law school.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Matthew Martin, as Aaron Schultz, and Kayla Fisher, as Whitney, introduce themselves to Elle and other students in their group on the first day of law school.

Buy this Photo
Kaylie Price, Halee Prater and Emma Schmeichel perform "What you Want."

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Kaylie Price, Halee Prater and Emma Schmeichel perform "What you Want."

Buy this Photo
Libby Oliver, in the lead role of Elle Woods, cries after Kyle Wampler, portraying her boyfriend Warner Huntington III, decides it is time to get serious and dumps her.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Libby Oliver, in the lead role of Elle Woods, cries after Kyle Wampler, portraying her boyfriend Warner Huntington III, decides it is time to get serious and dumps her.

Buy this Photo
Libby Oliver, as Elle Woods, is a mess after her boyfriend breaks up with her, but she decides to get serious and schemes to get into Harvard Law School and win back her boyfriend.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Libby Oliver, as Elle Woods, is a mess after her boyfriend breaks up with her, but she decides to get serious and schemes to get into Harvard Law School and win back her boyfriend.

Buy this Photo
Megan Affolter, as Kate, the Delta Nu’s academic chair, comes up with the master plan to get Elle into Harvard Law.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Megan Affolter, as Kate, the Delta Nu’s academic chair, comes up with the master plan to get Elle into Harvard Law.

Buy this Photo
Share
Cast of more than 50 brings 2001 film to local stage.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Students at Braden River High School showed being true to yourself never goes out of style during performances of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” April 20 through April 22. 

Dance and drama teacher Ricardo Robinson said after last year’s production of “Footloose,” he knew this year he would need a play that could accommodate a large, female-heavy cast. The show “Legally Blonde” did that and also had a message he felt would benefit students.

“It’s very empowering,” Robinson said.

More than 50 cast members brought the 2001 hit film to life, and many of the students who auditioned but didn’t make the cut participated in behind-the-scene roles, such as helping build the set, Robinson said.

Related Stories