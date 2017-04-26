Braden River goes 'Legally Blonde'

Students at Braden River High School showed being true to yourself never goes out of style during performances of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” April 20 through April 22.

Dance and drama teacher Ricardo Robinson said after last year’s production of “Footloose,” he knew this year he would need a play that could accommodate a large, female-heavy cast. The show “Legally Blonde” did that and also had a message he felt would benefit students.

“It’s very empowering,” Robinson said.

More than 50 cast members brought the 2001 hit film to life, and many of the students who auditioned but didn’t make the cut participated in behind-the-scene roles, such as helping build the set, Robinson said.