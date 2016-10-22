Braden River football rolls past Palmetto 35-0

Everyone worried about Braden River after last week's high-scoring loss to Venice had their fears quelled quickly against Palmetto.

An opening 80-yard touchdown drive and a subsequent defensive stop gave the Pirates a cushion. A 52-yard bomb from senior quarterback Louis Colosimo to sophomore Knowledge McDaniel added extra padding.

Braden River never looked back on the road to a 35-0 victory.

After the game, Pirates coach Curt Bradley said the early lead was the key to the game because Palmetto doesn't like to play from behind. Once the team gained control of the scoreboard, its defense became a vise grip, taking away all of the Tigers' favorite screen passes and option plays.

What a difference a week can make.

Colosimo finished 12-of-16 through the air for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Pirates running backs Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick racked up a combined 99 yards on 21 carries.

Braden River began taking starters out of the game after its first drive of the third quarter, which was capped off by a Thomas touchdown run from eight yards out.

The Pirates play Sarasota at home on Oct. 28. If they win, they will clinch a playoff spot.