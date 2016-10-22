 Skip to main content
Braden River's defense was stout all night on Oct. 21 against Palmetto. The game was the team's third shutout of the season.

Braden River football rolls past Palmetto 35-0

Braden River senior linebacker Noah Arce listens to the officials before the coin toss for the Pirates' game against Palmetto on Oct. 21. Braden River would go on to win 35-0.

Braden River junior running back Deshaun Fenwick kneels before his team's game against Palmetto on Oct. 21. The Pirates would win the game 35-0.

Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo watches his backup, sophomore Jake Hepler, take the reigns in the second half of the Pirates' 35-0 win over Palmetto on Oct. 21.

Braden River senior running back Raymond Thomas takes a handoff for a nice gain during the Pirates' 35-0 win over Palmetto on Oct. 21.

Braden River defensive end Chase Knopf sits and fist pumps after making a tackle on Oct. 21 against Palmetto. The Pirates won the game 35-0.

Braden River senior defensive back/linebacker Devontay Seabrooks brings down a Palmetto ballcarrier during the Pirates' 35-0 win on Oct. 21.

Braden River head coach Curt Bradley watches his team take on Palmetto on Oct 21. The Pirates won 35-0.

Braden River sophomore offensive weapon Knowledge McDaniel puts on his receiving gloves during the Pirates' 35-0 win over Palmetto on Oct. 21.

Braden River offensive coordinator Eric Sanders talks to his unit on the bench during the Pirates' 35-0 win over Palmetto on Oct. 21.

Braden River senior linebacker Noah Arce claps for his teammates during his team's 35-0 win over Palmetto on Oct. 21.

Braden River head coach Curt Bradley speaks to his team following its 35-0 win over Palmetto on Oct. 21.

The Pirates defense returned to form to thwart the Tigers.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Everyone worried about Braden River after last week's high-scoring loss to Venice had their fears quelled quickly against Palmetto. 

An opening 80-yard touchdown drive and a subsequent defensive stop gave the Pirates a cushion. A 52-yard bomb from senior quarterback Louis Colosimo to sophomore Knowledge McDaniel added extra padding. 

Braden River never looked back on the road to a 35-0 victory. 

After the game, Pirates coach Curt Bradley said the early lead was the key to the game because Palmetto doesn't like to play from behind. Once the team gained control of the scoreboard, its defense became a vise grip, taking away all of the Tigers' favorite screen passes and option plays. 

What a difference a week can make.

Colosimo finished 12-of-16 through the air for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Pirates running backs Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick racked up a combined 99 yards on 21 carries.

Braden River began taking starters out of the game after its first drive of the third quarter, which was capped off by a Thomas touchdown run from eight yards out. 

The Pirates play Sarasota at home on Oct. 28. If they win, they will clinch a playoff spot. 

