Bryan Gagg hands the ball to Deshaun Fenwick.

Braden River football rolls in spring game

Friday, May. 19, 2017 |

Deshaun Fenwick lets out some emotion on the sideline.

Bryan Gagg waits for a signal from offensive coordinator Eric Sanders.

Deshaun Fenwick leaps over a defender for a first down.

Camaron White celebrates his touchdown.

The crowd stuck with the Pirates through the steady rain.

Chase Knopf puts a hit on Lakewood' s quarterback.

Knowledge McDaniel rides the exercise bike.

Knowledge McDaniel stiff-arms a defender.

Knowledge McDaniel throws a defender to the ground.

Daveon Wortham stretches for the goal line.

Jesse Joseph (9) strips a Lakewood player of the ball as Noah Font (3) pounces on it.

Bryan Gagg looks off a defender while handing the ball to Camaron White.

Craivon Koonce reels in a touchdown pass from Bryan Gagg.

The Pirates downed Lakeland 42-13 after an 80-minute rain delay.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Thunder and lightning delayed Braden River's spring football game against Lakewood by 80 minutes, putting the contest in jeopardy.

As it turned out, Braden River brought the thunder with them onto the field, and rolled past the Spartans, 42-13. 

Pirates running back Deshaun Fenwick ran for touchdowns of 4 and 3 yards, and quarterback Bryan Gagg, a Sarasota High transfer, threw two touchdowns in his first game as a Pirate, one to Knowledge McDaniel and one to Craivon Koonce. 

After the game, Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he was pleased with Gagg's poise in the pocket and said he expects the quarterback to get even better as the summer progresses. 

McDaniel also added a goal line touchdown run, as did running back Camaron White. 

Defensively, Chase Knopf has two sacks for the Pirates. 

