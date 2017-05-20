Braden River football rolls in spring game

Thunder and lightning delayed Braden River's spring football game against Lakewood by 80 minutes, putting the contest in jeopardy.

As it turned out, Braden River brought the thunder with them onto the field, and rolled past the Spartans, 42-13.

Pirates running back Deshaun Fenwick ran for touchdowns of 4 and 3 yards, and quarterback Bryan Gagg, a Sarasota High transfer, threw two touchdowns in his first game as a Pirate, one to Knowledge McDaniel and one to Craivon Koonce.

After the game, Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he was pleased with Gagg's poise in the pocket and said he expects the quarterback to get even better as the summer progresses.

McDaniel also added a goal line touchdown run, as did running back Camaron White.

Defensively, Chase Knopf has two sacks for the Pirates.