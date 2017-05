Prom might have only been scheduled from 7:30 to 11 p.m., but the decorative arch outside of Michael’s on East said differently.

As students arrived at Booker High School’s prom, they posed under a white arch that had “A Timeless Night” stretched out in gold letters above it.

Once inside, students enjoyed a candy bar and appetizers while a DJ played popular hits such as Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”