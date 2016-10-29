Booker football can't hold lead, falls to Southeast

It was all in Booker's hands — literally.

With the score tied at 21, Southeast quarterback Alex Taylor threw a pass into the end zone. It ricocheted off the palms of a Tornadoes defensive back and landed in the arms of Seminole senior wide receiver Bradley Tresalus.

That was one of the big opportunities that Booker (3-5) handed Southeast during the Tornadoes' 28-21 loss. The other was a 3rd quarter blocked punt that set Southeast up in prime position to score with Booker up a touchdown. Taylor would eventually punch it in himself from 9 yards out for the Seminoles.

Booker head coach Dumaka Atkins said his team beat itself tonight by playing selfish football.

"We lost a little bit of control at the wrong moments," Atkins said.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, and only Booker got on the board in the second quarter. They led 8-0 at halftime and led by as many as 15 before Southeast's comeback.

Tornadoes running back Jamal Benson rushed for 101 yards on 27 carries in the losing effort. Benson also caught a 16-yard touchdown.

Southeast clinched Class 5A District 11's runner-up playoff spot with the win.