Booker senior safety Eunique Arnold sits on the bench following a Southeast touchdown on Oct. 28. The Tornadoes lost 28-21.

Booker football can't hold lead, falls to Southeast

Booker junior WR/DB Jahvaron Burks listens to the referees during the captains' meeting before the Tornadoes' game against Southeast on Oct. 28. Booker lost 28-21.

Booker junior wide receiver Talik Keaton walks back to the sideline after making a one-handed catch against Southeast on Oct. 28 that was ruled out-of-bounds.

Booker sophomore linebacker Tristin Hawes watches him team play against Southeast on Oct. 28.

Booker junior defensive back Jermaine Ziegler matches up with a Southeast wide receiver on Oct. 28. The Tornadoes lost to the Seminoles 28-21.

The Booker and Southeast cheerleading teams had a cheer-off during the two schools' football game on Oct. 28.

Booker senior running back Jamal Benson celebrates after catching a touchdown against Southeast on Oct. 28.

Booker linebacker Jacques Bristol catches his breath during a timeout late in the 4th quarter against Southeast on Oct. 28. The Tornadoes lost 28-21.

Booker junior quarterback Arthur Brantley IV looks to the sideline for the Tornadoes' next play during the team's game against Southeast on Oct. 28.

Booker junior WR Adrian Guzman makes sure he's not offside against Southeast on Oct. 28. The Tornadoes lost 28-21 to the Seminoles.

Booker junior defensive back Anthony Thomas stares at his assigned Southeast wide receiver before the snap on Oct. 28.

The Tornadoes were up as many as 15 points.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

It was all in Booker's hands — literally.

With the score tied at 21, Southeast quarterback Alex Taylor threw a pass into the end zone. It ricocheted off the palms of a Tornadoes defensive back and landed in the arms of Seminole senior wide receiver Bradley Tresalus. 

That was one of the big opportunities that Booker (3-5) handed Southeast during the Tornadoes' 28-21 loss. The other was a 3rd quarter blocked punt that set Southeast up in prime position to score with Booker up a touchdown. Taylor would eventually punch it in himself from 9 yards out for the Seminoles.

Booker head coach Dumaka Atkins said his team beat itself tonight by playing selfish football.

"We lost a little bit of control at the wrong moments," Atkins said. 

Neither team scored in the first quarter, and only Booker got on the board in the second quarter. They led 8-0 at halftime and led by as many as 15 before Southeast's comeback. 

Tornadoes running back Jamal Benson rushed for 101 yards on 27 carries in the losing effort. Benson also caught a 16-yard touchdown.

Southeast clinched Class 5A District 11's runner-up playoff spot with the win. 

