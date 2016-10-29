 Skip to main content
Boo Fest returns to Main Street

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Thousands of people turn out for trick or treating and other family fun.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Sure, you can buy a costume for Halloween. But why not “pop” for for perfection?

That’s what Greenbrook resident Olivia Letourneau did with the help of her father, Justin. 

The pair showed off his handiwork — Olivia was a box of buttered popcorn — during Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.’s annual Boo Fest event Oct. 28, at Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

“I made it with cardboard, duct tape and foam spray,” Justin Letourenau said. 

Thousands of people turned out for the event, which featured trick-or-treating, music, dance performances, a costume parade, inflatables for the children and other activities.

