Bonfire lights night at school event

Nine-year-old Jordan Banks aimed his stick topped with a marshmallow over glowing charcoals, but soon found himself blowing a small fire out beside Braden River Elementary School.

Did he over-roast the marshmallow just to see the fire glow? Or, did he want his marshmallow to have a bit more texture than usual?

“I like a little crunch, I guess,” he said with shrug.

Jordan, like many of his classmates, roasted marshmallows and made s’mores during Braden River Elementary’s bonfire event Feb. 17. Families relaxed in lawn chairs, well out of the reach of the bonfire’s flames, while children played on the playground or munched on popcorn, hot dogs, pizza and other items for purchase.