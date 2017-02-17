 Skip to main content
Firefighters kept bonfire attendees at a safe distance from the flames.

Bonfire lights night at school event

Firefighters kept bonfire attendees at a safe distance from the flames.

Paolo Graci says "Hello" to her son' s friend, Cora Augustine.

Paolo Graci says "Hello" to her son' s friend, Cora Augustine.

Karina Rodriguez, a visitor from Peru, roasts marshmallows with friend Arianna Dulaney, 10.

Karina Rodriguez, a visitor from Peru, roasts marshmallows with friend Arianna Dulaney, 10.

Jordan Banks, 9, blows out his fire-stricken marshmallow.

Jordan Banks, 9, blows out his fire-stricken marshmallow.

Savannnah Hoffman, 7, is a pro on the monkey bars, even in the dark.

Savannnah Hoffman, 7, is a pro on the monkey bars, even in the dark.

Fourth-graders Ella Pramuka, Claire Femenia and Benjamin Hanson sell pre-packaged s' more packets.

Fourth-graders Ella Pramuka, Claire Femenia and Benjamin Hanson sell pre-packaged s' more packets.

Day or night, Braden River Elementary families ready for fun.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Nine-year-old Jordan Banks aimed his stick topped with a marshmallow over glowing charcoals, but soon found himself blowing a small fire out beside Braden River Elementary School.

Did he over-roast the marshmallow just to see the fire glow? Or, did he want his marshmallow to have a bit more texture than usual?

“I like a little crunch, I guess,” he said with shrug.

Jordan, like many of his classmates, roasted marshmallows and made s’mores during Braden River Elementary’s bonfire event Feb. 17. Families relaxed in lawn chairs, well out of the reach of the bonfire’s flames, while children played on the playground or munched on popcorn, hot dogs, pizza and other items for purchase.

