Bird Key Yacht Club celebrates its commodore

With Chanel-themed vases on the tables, Eiffel Tower replicas placed throughout the club and light pink umbrellas hanging from the ceiling, Bird Key Yacht Club brought its members to Paris on Nov. 12.

Bird Key held its annual Commodore’s Ball on Saturday evening to honor its current commodore, Lynn Smith. For the last 10 months, Smith has been a head figure for the club’s leadership board.

“This is a special night, and I feel appreciated,” Smith said.

After enjoying a cocktail hour, the 140 guests moved to the dining room where Vice Commodore Charlie Wilson greeted them. He spoke of Smith and her time as commodore. He said the biggest legacy she’ll leave is her warmth and hospitality.

Smith took to the podium next and recalled when her and husband, Kendall, joined the club four years ago without knowing anyone. Smith said that when she looked at all the faces around the room she was reminded how grateful she was.

“I’m reminded of the honor it has been to be your commodore for the last 10 months,” she said.