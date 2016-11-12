 Skip to main content
Commodore Lynn and Kendall Smith

Bird Key Yacht Club celebrates its commodore

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016

Commodore Lynn and Kendall Smith

Chanel-themed centerpieces adorned each table.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Chanel-themed centerpieces adorned each table.

Mark Coppens, Jamie Murdick and Janet and Lewis Solomon

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Mark Coppens, Jamie Murdick and Janet and Lewis Solomon

Alden and Ginny Keyser and Katie and Fred White

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Alden and Ginny Keyser and Katie and Fred White

Richard Spinner and Joy Dytyniak

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Richard Spinner and Joy Dytyniak

Bob and Betty Gore and Barbara and Tom Gardner

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Bob and Betty Gore and Barbara and Tom Gardner

Event organizers Lee and Jenny Duffey

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Event organizers Lee and Jenny Duffey

Jenny Duffey, Vincent Nappi and Danica Jokic

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Jenny Duffey, Vincent Nappi and Danica Jokic

Donna and Mike Baker

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Donna and Mike Baker

Bill and Annette Lloyd

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Bill and Annette Lloyd

Carole Stone and Donovan and Trix Yoder

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Carole Stone and Donovan and Trix Yoder

Laurie Covert and Dana Kline

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Laurie Covert and Dana Kline

Lesli Tauber, David Barach, Marie Gauthier and Riz Rizvi

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Lesli Tauber, David Barach, Marie Gauthier and Riz Rizvi

Bruce Myer, Alice Sample and Curt Schantz

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Bruce Myer, Alice Sample and Curt Schantz

David Lenihan, Jo Ann Heisen and Eve and Marc Kanoff

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

David Lenihan, Jo Ann Heisen and Eve and Marc Kanoff

John Rinell performed during the dinner and dancing portion of the Commodore's Ball.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

John Rinell performed during the dinner and dancing portion of the Commodore’s Ball.

Gary and Michele Fischman and Sue Ghezzi

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Gary and Michele Fischman and Sue Ghezzi

Lee Duffey, Pedro Perez, project manager, adjunct professor at Ringling College of Art and Design, Ilhiana Besic, a motion design student, Cynthia Gravino, associate vice president for collaborative enterprises at Ringling, Danica Jokic and Vincent Nappi.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Lee Duffey, Pedro Perez, project manager, adjunct professor at Ringling College of Art and Design, Ilhiana Besic, a motion design student, Cynthia Gravino, associate vice president for collaborative enterprises at Ringling, Danica Jokic and Vincent Nappi.

Susan and Mike Seery with Lynn and Gary Coffin

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Susan and Mike Seery with Lynn and Gary Coffin

Commodore Lynn Smith addresses the more than 140 guests at the Commodore's Ball.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Commodore Lynn Smith addresses the more than 140 guests at the Commodore’s Ball.

140 members attended the annual event that had a Parisian theme.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

With Chanel-themed vases on the tables, Eiffel Tower replicas placed throughout the club and light pink umbrellas hanging from the ceiling, Bird Key Yacht Club brought its members to Paris on Nov. 12. 

Bird Key held its annual Commodore’s Ball on Saturday evening to honor its current commodore, Lynn Smith. For the last 10 months, Smith has been a head figure for the club’s leadership board.

“This is a special night, and I feel appreciated,” Smith said.

After enjoying a cocktail hour, the 140 guests moved to the dining room where Vice Commodore Charlie Wilson greeted them. He spoke of Smith and her time as commodore. He said the biggest legacy she’ll leave is her warmth and hospitality.

Smith took to the podium next and recalled when her and husband, Kendall, joined the club four years ago without knowing anyone. Smith said that when she looked at all the faces around the room she was reminded how grateful she was.

“I’m reminded of the honor it has been to be your commodore for the last 10 months,” she said.

