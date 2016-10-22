 Skip to main content
Martha Schantz, Chairwoman of Marina Committee, and Chair of MarinaFest Bill Jacobs

Bird Key unveils new marina

Social chairwoman Marshall and Jose Fernandez

Vice Commodore Charlie Wilson, Marina Committee Chairwoman Martha Schantz and marina project manager Brian McCarthy

Michael Crosby, President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, Sue Forrest and Mike Collins

The Riverview Kiltie bagpipers performed at Bird Key Yacht Club’s MarinaFest on Oct. 22.

John Lockwood, Commodore Lynn Smith and Pamela Lockwood

Bird Key Yacht Club’s new marina boasts 48 boat slips and 18 boat lifts.

Jane and Fred Leonberger

Bird Key Yacht Club celebrated its new marina on Oct. 22 with a MarinaFest for its members.

Christina Navatta and Doug Mueller

Alice Sample, Annette Lloyd, Sue Wilson, Lou Moore and Karin Jones

Commodore Lynn Smith greets the crowd at Bird Key Yacht Club’s MarinaFest on Oct. 22.

Rear Commodore Bob Williams and Vice Commodore lower the flag.

Rear Commodore Bob Williams folds the flag during Bird Key Yacht Club’s MarinaFest.

Rear Commodore Bob Williams and Vice Commodore fold the flag during Bird Key Yacht Club’s MarinaFest.

Tami Walsh speaks during Bird Key Yacht Club’s MarinaFest on Oct. 22.

Tami Walsh pops open a bottle of champagne to christen the new docks at Bird Key Yacht Club’s MarinaFest on Oct. 22.

Bird Key Yacht Club’s new marina boasts 48 boat slips and 18 boat lifts.

President and CEO of Mote Michael Crosby speaks with the crowd at MarinaFest. The yacht club is bringing back the Sarasota Bay Cup and for the first time ever, the regatta will support a charitable organization. In 2017, that organization will be Mote.

Andrew Vac and Ramona Glanz

Mike Baker and Bill Steele

Shirley Palmer and Doc Werlin

Jenny Duffey, Lou Moore, Susan Wilson and Lee Duffey

Bill Lloyd and Past Commodore Marty Cooper

Wendy Walker and Arlene Sjosten

Judy Reed and Henry and Carol Vengroff

The yacht club also announced a new partnership with Mote Marine Laboratory.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

It was two years in the making, but Bird Key Yacht Club’s new marina is complete.

The club unveiled the multimillion-dollar expansion on Oct. 22 with a MarinaFest celebration for members and friends. About 260 people attended the event that included bagpipers and a champagne christening of the new docks.

The new marina wasn’t the only thing to celebrate though. During the evening, event chairman Bill Jacobs announced that club will be bringing back the Sarasota Bay Cup in April, an event that began in the 1920s. This year, however, the regatta will support a charitable organization, and this year’s organization is Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Michael Crosby, president and CEO of Mote, spoke following Jacobs and announced that Mote will be sailing in the race as well with a 1982 72-foot Catalina Sailboat. Crosby also asked the audience to think about what oceans do for each person.

“Each one of us, no matter where we live, are connected to the healthy oceans, affected by the healthy oceans,” he said.

Crosby said the partnership is great, especially since so many of Mote’s restoration efforts occur on the Sarasota Bay, which Bird Key overlooks.

Beyond the exciting announcement, guests enjoyed the evening wandering around the new marina and admiring the docked boats. The new marina boasts 780 linear feet of new seawall, 48 boat slips, 18 boat lifts, a double kayak lift and other amenities such as Wi-Fi and security systems. Duncan Seawall Dock and Boatlift was the primary contractor for the renovation.

Project manager for the new marina, Brian McCarthy, said the marina was built when the club was, and at 54-years-old, it had reached the end of its life. McCarthy called the renovation a team effort and was grateful to the club members for their support.

“It’s a great milestone for the club,” McCarthy said.

Bird Key Yacht Club’s motto is "anchored in friendship," and club membership is open to all. Members do not need to live in Bird Key or own a boat.

