Bird Key unveils new marina

It was two years in the making, but Bird Key Yacht Club’s new marina is complete.

The club unveiled the multimillion-dollar expansion on Oct. 22 with a MarinaFest celebration for members and friends. About 260 people attended the event that included bagpipers and a champagne christening of the new docks.

The new marina wasn’t the only thing to celebrate though. During the evening, event chairman Bill Jacobs announced that club will be bringing back the Sarasota Bay Cup in April, an event that began in the 1920s. This year, however, the regatta will support a charitable organization, and this year’s organization is Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Michael Crosby, president and CEO of Mote, spoke following Jacobs and announced that Mote will be sailing in the race as well with a 1982 72-foot Catalina Sailboat. Crosby also asked the audience to think about what oceans do for each person.

“Each one of us, no matter where we live, are connected to the healthy oceans, affected by the healthy oceans,” he said.

Crosby said the partnership is great, especially since so many of Mote’s restoration efforts occur on the Sarasota Bay, which Bird Key overlooks.

Beyond the exciting announcement, guests enjoyed the evening wandering around the new marina and admiring the docked boats. The new marina boasts 780 linear feet of new seawall, 48 boat slips, 18 boat lifts, a double kayak lift and other amenities such as Wi-Fi and security systems. Duncan Seawall Dock and Boatlift was the primary contractor for the renovation.

Project manager for the new marina, Brian McCarthy, said the marina was built when the club was, and at 54-years-old, it had reached the end of its life. McCarthy called the renovation a team effort and was grateful to the club members for their support.

“It’s a great milestone for the club,” McCarthy said.

Bird Key Yacht Club’s motto is "anchored in friendship," and club membership is open to all. Members do not need to live in Bird Key or own a boat.