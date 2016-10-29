 Skip to main content
Decorate pumpkins served as the centerpieces.

Bird Key gets in the Halloween spirit

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 |

Annette Lloyd, Rene Brooks and Sue Ghezzi

Al and Kathy Neuman

Susan and David Cohen

Helen and Jon Turner and Dave and Marilyn Powell

Richard Fountain and Elaine Coulter

Jenny and Lee Duffey

Mike and Donna Baker

Jason and Lee Schoenherr

Carla Malachowski, Lee Duffey and Kendall Smith

Bonnie McIntyre, Charlene Creel and Helen Turner

Jim Rogue as a “special investigator”

Medora and Buck Fry

Stephanie and Brian Hanson

Mary Reiling and Marilyn Powell

Bill Lloyd and Jose Fernandez

Sue and Charlie Wilson

Staff members dressed up for the annual Halloween party and competed in the costume contest.

Those dressed as heroes took the stage to compete in the costume contest.

Those dressed as villains danced on stage while competing in the costume contest.

Members gathered for a "Heroes vs. Villains" themed celebration.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

A classic battle between good and evil took place in the form of a Halloween party for Bird Key Yacht Club over the weekend.

84 club members got in the Halloween spirit for the “Heroes vs. Villains” celebration on Oct. 29.

Heroes, like Clark Kent, and villains, like Cruella Di Vil, gathered for a cocktail hour, costume contest and dinner.

Aside from the classics, some members got creative with their outfits. Jim Rogue got his idea from his walking group. He came dressed as a special investigator- a detective’s outfit topped with an alligator head. Lee Duffey came as Moses with some rejected commandments, such as “thou shall remember your attitude determines your altitude.”

Both competed in the costume contest, along with many other members. There were three categories: staff, heroes, villains. At the end, it was narrowed down to three contestants who were then voted on for the “People’s Choice Award.”

 

