Bird Key gets in the Halloween spirit

A classic battle between good and evil took place in the form of a Halloween party for Bird Key Yacht Club over the weekend.

84 club members got in the Halloween spirit for the “Heroes vs. Villains” celebration on Oct. 29.

Heroes, like Clark Kent, and villains, like Cruella Di Vil, gathered for a cocktail hour, costume contest and dinner.

Aside from the classics, some members got creative with their outfits. Jim Rogue got his idea from his walking group. He came dressed as a special investigator- a detective’s outfit topped with an alligator head. Lee Duffey came as Moses with some rejected commandments, such as “thou shall remember your attitude determines your altitude.”

Both competed in the costume contest, along with many other members. There were three categories: staff, heroes, villains. At the end, it was narrowed down to three contestants who were then voted on for the “People’s Choice Award.”