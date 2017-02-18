 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Incoming Fleet Captain Paul Bolton and outgoing Fleet Captain Tami Walsh

Bird Key changes watch

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Incoming Fleet Captain Paul Bolton and outgoing Fleet Captain Tami Walsh

Annette Lloyd and Pat Baer

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Annette Lloyd and Pat Baer

Barbara Sanandres and Carolyn Bruder

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Barbara Sanandres and Carolyn Bruder

Martha and Curtiss Schantz, incoming rear commodore

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Martha and Curtiss Schantz, incoming rear commodore

Kendall Smith and outgoing Commodore Lynn Smith

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Kendall Smith and outgoing Commodore Lynn Smith

Incoming Commodore Charlie and Sue Wilson

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Incoming Commodore Charlie and Sue Wilson

Incoming Rear Commodore Curtiss Schantz, Vice Commodore Bob Williams and Commodore Charlie Wilson

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Incoming Rear Commodore Curtiss Schantz, Vice Commodore Bob Williams and Commodore Charlie Wilson

Past Fleet Captains Jim Hanes, Jamo Powell, Tami Walsh and Whit Sibley

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Past Fleet Captains Jim Hanes, Jamo Powell, Tami Walsh and Whit Sibley

Jose Fernandez and Cade Sibley

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Jose Fernandez and Cade Sibley

Helen Turner, Mike Seery and outgoing Commodore Lynn Smith

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Helen Turner, Mike Seery and outgoing Commodore Lynn Smith

George Allgair and Laurie Covert

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

George Allgair and Laurie Covert

Mike and Donna Baker

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Mike and Donna Baker

Tom Gardner and Betty Rowntree

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Tom Gardner and Betty Rowntree

Sally Jaret, Carole Chrisman and Jean Glasser

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Sally Jaret, Carole Chrisman and Jean Glasser

Flower arrangements decorated each table.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Flower arrangements decorated each table.

Marty Cooper, Rosanne Roble and Bill Lloyd

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Marty Cooper, Rosanne Roble and Bill Lloyd

Marty Cooper swears in Charlie Wilson as the new commodore.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Marty Cooper swears in Charlie Wilson as the new commodore.

Buy this Photo
Share
The yacht club installed its new officers on Feb. 18.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Bird Key Yacht Club celebrated its 56th Change of Watch on Feb. 18.

As guests arrived for the big event, incoming and outgoing officers lined the entrance and greeted everyone who walked through the door. The evening was a celebration of an end and a beginning. The 2016 officers’ terms ended as the 2017 officers were officially sworn in following a cocktail hour and dinner.

New officers include Commodore Charlie Wilson, Vice Commodore Bob Williams , Rear Commodore Curtiss Schantz and Fleet Captain Paul Bolton.

Wilson said he is most looking forward to having a good year of building friendships and relationships with the club.

Related Stories