Bird Key changes watch

Bird Key Yacht Club celebrated its 56th Change of Watch on Feb. 18.

As guests arrived for the big event, incoming and outgoing officers lined the entrance and greeted everyone who walked through the door. The evening was a celebration of an end and a beginning. The 2016 officers’ terms ended as the 2017 officers were officially sworn in following a cocktail hour and dinner.

New officers include Commodore Charlie Wilson, Vice Commodore Bob Williams , Rear Commodore Curtiss Schantz and Fleet Captain Paul Bolton.

Wilson said he is most looking forward to having a good year of building friendships and relationships with the club.