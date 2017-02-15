The Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood channeled influences from across the pond for their annual fashion show.

London called and the Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood answered.

The organization hosted Sophisticated Ladies Tour London luncheon, fashion show and auction Feb. 15 at Temple Beth Sholom in honor of former congregant Doris Paver.

It was event's seventh year — a significant number in Judaism. The Sabbath is on the seventh day of the week.

"We know there will be an eight, ninth and tenth, but this also create completion to the efforts of putting on this luncheon," Rabbi Michael Werbow said.