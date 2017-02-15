The Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood channeled influences from across the pond for their annual fashion show.

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Irene Kauffman, Leone Levy and Cassandra Winters

Beth Sholom Sisterhood hosts annual fashion show

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Irene Kauffman, Leone Levy and Cassandra Winters

Carol Krasnow and Karen Lahn

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Carol Krasnow and Karen Lahn

Patti Wertheimer and Ilene Grossbard

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Patti Wertheimer and Ilene Grossbard

Lisa Donavan, Anne Hryniewicz and Gina Vandroff

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Lisa Donavan, Anne Hryniewicz and Gina Vandroff

Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood President Randi Brodsky and event Chairwoman Hannah Puckhaber

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood President Randi Brodsky and event Chairwoman Hannah Puckhaber

Stacy Hanan and Simone Knego

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Stacy Hanan and Simone Knego

Leslie Cohen, Ann Ginsberg and Barbara London

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Leslie Cohen, Ann Ginsberg and Barbara London

Sophisticated Ladies Tour London was the theme for this year' s event.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Sophisticated Ladies Tour London was the theme for this year' s event.

A tea cup was placed in the center of each table.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

A tea cup was placed in the center of each table.

Annette Kirscher and Stephanie Glosser

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Annette Kirscher and Stephanie Glosser

Ed Weinsberg and Yvonne Weinsberg and Temple Beth Sholom Co-President Rob Katz.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Ed Weinsberg and Yvonne Weinsberg and Temple Beth Sholom Co-President Rob Katz.

Melissa Howard, Ruth Ades and Meredith Ernst

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Melissa Howard, Ruth Ades and Meredith Ernst

Irma Amser and Phyllis Nathan

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Irma Amser and Phyllis Nathan

Pamela Paver Barton, Andrea Paver Kaine, Diana Paver and Randa Paver all attended the event, which honored their mother Doris Paver.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Pamela Paver Barton, Andrea Paver Kaine, Diana Paver and Randa Paver all attended the event, which honored their mother Doris Paver.

Valerie Joels models clothes from La Femme Fatale.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Valerie Joels models clothes from La Femme Fatale.

Simone Knego models clothes from La Femme Fatale.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Simone Knego models clothes from La Femme Fatale.

Simone Knego models clothes from La Femme Fatale.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 |

Simone Knego models clothes from La Femme Fatale.

Share
The Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood channeled influences from across the pond for their annual fashion show.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

London called and the Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood answered. 

The organization hosted Sophisticated Ladies Tour London luncheon, fashion show and auction Feb. 15 at Temple Beth Sholom in honor of former congregant Doris Paver. 

It was event's seventh year — a significant number in Judaism. The Sabbath is on the seventh day of the week. 

"We know there will be an eight, ninth and tenth, but this also create completion to the efforts of putting on this luncheon," Rabbi Michael Werbow said. 

 

Related Stories