Event organizers Courtney Lauderdale and Nikki Logan-Curran

Bestie Brunch kicks off the holiday season

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Event organizers Courtney Lauderdale and Nikki Logan-Curran

Guests raise their glasses before beginning brunch.

Anna Bretz and Zoe Neil

Small plants lined the center of the table at the Holiday Bestie Brunch on Nov. 12.

Sofie Wachtmeister, Mote marketing director, and Stacy Alexander, Mote assistant vice president for community relations and communications

As hors d’oeuvres, guests received rustic artisan cheese boards, fresh Bavarian breads and other small bites.

The Holiday Bestie Brunch benefited Mote Marine Laboratory.

Brian Boyd and David Curran

Shelley Grabow and Michelle Mushrush

Miranda Hainshaw and Leslie O’Connor

Alex Sandoval, Julianna Burns and Lauren McCord

Guests enjoyed mimosas with their brunch overlooking the New Pass Sound.

Valeria and Lee Dilieto

Along with mimosas and a special signature cocktail, guests enjoyed wine with brunch.

Endia Callahan, Robin Whitesell and Susie Fletcher

Adrienne Magruder, Victoria Tokarz and Ashleigh Tokarz

April Rubenstrunk and Stephanie Payrits

David Curran and Nikki Logan-Curran

Wild mushroom quiche tartlet with organic mixed greens, sherry vinaigrette, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and candied pecans was the first course of the three-course brunch.

The three-course brunch benefited Mote Marine Laboratory.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

While overlooking New Pass Sound, friends gathered for a relaxing brunch to kick off the holiday season on Nov. 12.

The Holiday Bestie Brunch, organized by Hitched and Honey and Sunnyday Mercantile, benefited Mote Marine Laboratory. Guests enjoyed a three-course brunch on the Keating Center balcony of Mote while overlooking the water. Artisan cheese boards and Bavarian breads were served as hor d’oeuvres followed by a wild mushroom quiche tartlet as the first course. The second and third courses were cajun-rub trout eggs benedict and organic raspberry, toasted almond chocolate crepes. Each course was paired with wine, champagne and a signature cocktails.

