Bestie Brunch kicks off the holiday season

While overlooking New Pass Sound, friends gathered for a relaxing brunch to kick off the holiday season on Nov. 12.

The Holiday Bestie Brunch, organized by Hitched and Honey and Sunnyday Mercantile, benefited Mote Marine Laboratory. Guests enjoyed a three-course brunch on the Keating Center balcony of Mote while overlooking the water. Artisan cheese boards and Bavarian breads were served as hor d’oeuvres followed by a wild mushroom quiche tartlet as the first course. The second and third courses were cajun-rub trout eggs benedict and organic raspberry, toasted almond chocolate crepes. Each course was paired with wine, champagne and a signature cocktails.