Best-selling author just one of the boys

Sarasota's Linda Knox waited patiently to get her copy of "Boys in the Boat" autographed by author Daniel James Brown at a special event Thursday hosted by the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

She beamed as it finally was her turn and Brown chatted with her as he signed at the Polo Grill and Bar in Lakewood Ranch.

"We have watched any news clip we could find," Knox said about the book. "We overdosed."

Brown's novel dealt with the University of Washington's eight-man crew team and their gold-medal journey through the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. His book has sold more than a million copies.

Brown was invited to the Lakewood Ranch event by the World Rowing Championships host committee and the Sarasota County Library System's "One Book, One Community" program.

After his appearance at the luncheon, Brown also was scheduled to attend a Sarasota County Libraries event Thursday night at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

“It’s really exciting to have him here and to engage rowing fans and book lovers in our community,” said Meredith Scerba, the executive director of the 2017 World Rowing Championships, in a release. “Brown’s book is inspiring and we are confident that those who read it will be intrigued to learn more about the sport of Olympic rowing and our international regatta in 2017.”

More than 100 people attended the luncheon at Polo Grill to listen to Brown speak. Those who purchased VIP tickets were able to chat with Brown before the luncheon.

The World Rowing Championship will be held from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park. For more information, go to WRCH2017.com