Beer enthusiasts 'sip the sunshine'

The beer was flowing as guests poured to Sip the Sunshine, an all- Florida craft beer festival, on Oct. 29.

The inaugural event, co-organized byMark Tuchman, Dean Lambert and Nikki Logan Curran, brought 50 Florida Craft Breweries and more than 100 beers to Nathan Benderson Park. The event benefited USF Sarasota-Manatee’s College of Hospitality and Tourism's Food and Beverage Science Program, a program that helps train future Florida brewers.

While craft beer enthusiasts enjoyed beer samples and food from various area restaurants, Jah Movement Reggae Band, Have Gun Will Travel and The Heavy Pets performed live music. Grammy-Award winning Blues Traveler was the event headliner for the Sundown Session concert.