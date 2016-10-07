(Beauty) Bar Crawl pampers guests

Dozens gathered to sip champagne and get in touch with their inner beauty queen at (Beauty) Bar Crawl on Thursday, Oct. 6. Ashley Guttridge and Ashley Gruters hosted the event, which was held at Fresh Salon Spa Style and benefited Designing Daughters of Sarasota.

Guests struck a pose at the photo booth, nibbled on hors d'oeuvres and got various beauty treatments such as massages, manicures and blowouts, all while raising money for the Designing Daughters Grant Fund.