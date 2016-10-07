 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Hosts Ashley Guttridge and Ashley Gruters

(Beauty) Bar Crawl pampers guests

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Hosts Ashley Guttridge and Ashley Gruters

Buy this Photo
Fresh stylist Maddy Fenner gives Erica Heitke an updo.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Fresh stylist Maddy Fenner gives Erica Heitke an updo.

Buy this Photo
Olivia Bowers and Lauren Jackson

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Olivia Bowers and Lauren Jackson

Buy this Photo
Carrie Riley and Ana Hagimasuri

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Carrie Riley and Ana Hagimasuri

Buy this Photo
Sara Beth and Tiffany Khleif

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Sara Beth and Tiffany Khleif

Buy this Photo
Morgan Newell and Sarah Pavlock

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Morgan Newell and Sarah Pavlock

Buy this Photo
Melissa Beachy gets her nails done by Lisa Moody.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Melissa Beachy gets her nails done by Lisa Moody.

Buy this Photo
Taylor Lafavre, Heather Flannagan and Caitlyn Lyons

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Taylor Lafavre, Heather Flannagan and Caitlyn Lyons

Buy this Photo
Connee Hancock and Vanessa Caropepe

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Connee Hancock and Vanessa Caropepe

Buy this Photo
Caitlyn Lyons and Taylor Lafavre laugh after a friend catches them taking a selfie.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Caitlyn Lyons and Taylor Lafavre laugh after a friend catches them taking a selfie.

Buy this Photo
Marina Chuprova and Magdalena Fulga

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Marina Chuprova and Magdalena Fulga

Buy this Photo
Alicia King Robinson gets her hair done in the "beachy waves" look from Fresh stylist Lindsey Pendergrass.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Alicia King Robinson gets her hair done in the "beachy waves" look from Fresh stylist Lindsey Pendergrass.

Buy this Photo
Ashley Markley, Kelsey Alholm and Danielle Stathers

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Ashley Markley, Kelsey Alholm and Danielle Stathers

Buy this Photo
Attendees got to choose from an array of hats, boas and other accessories and props to hit the photo booth with.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Attendees got to choose from an array of hats, boas and other accessories and props to hit the photo booth with.

Buy this Photo
Karen Strand and Brandon Turner

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Karen Strand and Brandon Turner

Buy this Photo
Ali Miller and Jessica Bringas

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Ali Miller and Jessica Bringas

Buy this Photo
Melissa Earle and Chelsea Stickley

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Melissa Earle and Chelsea Stickley

Buy this Photo
Tim and Ashley Gruters

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Tim and Ashley Gruters

Buy this Photo
Host Ashley Guttridge, Jose Silva and Designing Daughters President Jennifer Rust

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 |

Host Ashley Guttridge, Jose Silva and Designing Daughters President Jennifer Rust

Buy this Photo
Share
Attendees enjoyed some "me" time at Fresh Salon Spa Style
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Dozens gathered to sip champagne and get in touch with their inner beauty queen at (Beauty) Bar Crawl on Thursday, Oct. 6. Ashley Guttridge and Ashley Gruters hosted the event, which was held at Fresh Salon Spa Style and benefited Designing Daughters of Sarasota. 

Guests struck a pose at the photo booth, nibbled on hors d'oeuvres and got various beauty treatments such as massages, manicures and blowouts, all while raising money for the Designing Daughters Grant Fund. 

 

Related Stories