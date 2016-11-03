Beachside fashion show benefits Children First

No stilettos were seen at Flip Flops and Fashion on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Sharky’s on the Pier. Instead, it was all about sand in the toes as attendees dined along the shore and watched both adult and child models showcase the latest trends from Sun Bug, L. Boutique and Malibu Fox.

The fashion show was emceed by Sally Schule, and the speech that followed was the inspiring story of Tiffany Morales and how Children First drastically changed the life of her and her daughter, model Jazzibella Morales.