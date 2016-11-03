 Skip to main content
Megan Nisberg and Alyson Treadway

Beachside fashion show benefits Children First

Megan Nisberg and Alyson Treadway

Sandra Reardon and Kathy Lyons

Sandra Reardon and Kathy Lyons

Lorie Romano and Shari Phillips

Lorie Romano and Shari Phillips

Justin and Donna Pachota with Margaret Roberts and Carol DeLeon

Justin and Donna Pachota with Margaret Roberts and Carol DeLeon

Tatiana Twarowski and Jena Wilson

Tatiana Twarowski and Jena Wilson

Margaret Sears, Nancy Shirreffs and Katherine Kaya

Margaret Sears, Nancy Shirreffs and Katherine Kaya

Co-Chairwomen Janna Kim, Audrey Coleman and Andrée Keebaugh with Vice President - Development Carol Butera and Co-Chairwoman Sarah Macrae

Co-Chairwomen Janna Kim, Audrey Coleman and Andrée Keebaugh with Vice President - Development Carol Butera and Co-Chairwoman Sarah Macrae

Pat Williams and Lisa Jackson sell raffle tickets to raise money for Children First.

Pat Williams and Lisa Jackson sell raffle tickets to raise money for Children First.

Melanie Wright, Natalie Fung and Amy Lenhart

Melanie Wright, Natalie Fung and Amy Lenhart

Megan Wenger, development manager, with Linda Monda and Wendy Surkis

Megan Wenger, development manager, with Linda Monda and Wendy Surkis

Denise West and Silvanna Medina

Denise West and Silvanna Medina

Susan and Sarah Macrae with Allison Scibelli and Sally Schule

Susan and Sarah Macrae with Allison Scibelli and Sally Schule

Nikki Kochis, Evan Morgan, Jane Morgan and Ashley Carson

Nikki Kochis, Evan Morgan, Jane Morgan and Ashley Carson

Doris Johnson, Charmaine Downie and Shirley Miller

Doris Johnson, Charmaine Downie and Shirley Miller

Nola Hietbrink, Carol Elliott and Ollie Johnson

Nola Hietbrink, Carol Elliott and Ollie Johnson

Rita Bicknell and Kirstin Fulkerson

Rita Bicknell and Kirstin Fulkerson

Deborah Whisner, Tamara Pasquale, Lynn Moseley, Mary Schwass and Mary Moscatelli

Deborah Whisner, Tamara Pasquale, Lynn Moseley, Mary Schwass and Mary Moscatelli

Wendy Rossiter, Nicole Ruth, Rebecca Blitz and Kim Mancini

Wendy Rossiter, Nicole Ruth, Rebecca Blitz and Kim Mancini

The annual Flip Flops and Fashion Luncheon and Fashion Show was held at Sharky’s on the Pier.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

No stilettos were seen at Flip Flops and Fashion on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Sharky’s on the Pier. Instead, it was all about sand in the toes as attendees dined along the shore and watched both adult and child models showcase the latest trends from Sun Bug, L. Boutique and Malibu Fox.

The fashion show was emceed by Sally Schule, and the speech that followed was the inspiring story of Tiffany Morales and how Children First drastically changed the life of her and her daughter, model Jazzibella Morales.

