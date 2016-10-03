 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Bay Haven hosts spirited 90th anniversary

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Sofia Rodriguez performs with the Bay Haven School of Basics Plus Broadway Club during a school assemble to celebrate the 90th anniversary. Friday, Sept. 30.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Students delight in watching the performances to celebrate the Bay Haven School of Basics Plus 90th anniversary Friday, Sept. 30.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Members of the Bay Haven chorus perform the new school alma mater.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Members of the Bay Haven chorus and percussion ensemble mime playing instruments during a performance to celebrate the school's 90th anniversary.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Nolan Welch with her cardboard saxophone.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Members of the Broadway Club at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus perform numbers reminiscent of the 1920s jazz era when the school first opened it's doors.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Students assembled for a performance Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the school's 90th anniversary.

Buy this Photo
Bay Haven Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 |

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus Principal Chad Erickson shares historical facts about the school which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

Buy this Photo
Share
Bay Haven School of Basics Plus celebrates 90th anniversary with Spirit Day and musical performances.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

All week long the students and faculty at Bay Haven School of Basics Plus have been celebrating and learning about the school which turned 90 years old this year. 

The celebration culminated with Spirit Day on Friday, Sept. 30 in the school's cafeteria. Students assembled for a brief glimpse into the past through performances by the school's Broadway Club, chorus and percussion ensemble. 

The Broadway Club delighted students while donning red fringe flapper dresses to perform The Charleston dance.  

In preparation for the performance music director Andrea Justiniano wanted the chorus to perform the school's alma mater song. However, Justiniano discovered that there wasn't such a song in place for the historical school.

Justiniano, who has worked at Bay Haven for three years, was tasked with the responsibility of developing a new song to capture the past and embrace the future for the school. She explored with students the music of the 1920s to match the era when the school opened its doors in 1926. 

“I was hit by inspiration from ‘My Blue Heaven,’” Justiniano said. “It fell in with the lyrics poetically and it all worked” 

The song was originally written by Walter Donaldson with lyrics by George Whiting in 1928. Artists like Frank Sinatra have since re-recorded the classic.  Justiniano maintained the melody and re-wrote the lyrics to match the memories at Bay Haven. 

“It’s been amazing to kind of go back in time,” Justiniano said. “All of a sudden I feel like I’ve been woven into the historical tapestry at Bay Haven.”

 

 

 

 

Related Stories