Bacchus on the Beach celebrates food and wine

As the sun set, the wine kept flowing at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

The stone crab celebration and wine auction brought about 325 guests to the Longboat Key Club for an evening on the beach on Nov. 11. The event benefited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium along with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge and SCUBAnauts International.

Along with stone crab, chefs from the Longboat Key Club made other dishes, such as shrimp and scallop tacos. Various wineries were present offering samples from their vineyards as well.

Director of Marketing and Communications for the Resort at Longboat Key Club, Sandra Rios, said the event is a good way to celebrate all that Longboat Key has to offer.

“It represents the beginning of a new season,” she said.