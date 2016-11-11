 Skip to main content
Stone crab was the main food item at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Bacchus on the Beach celebrates food and wine

Stone crab was the main food item at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Cheri and David Spector, Kathi Trost and Jaleigh White

Cheri and David Spector, Kathi Trost and Jaleigh White

Brad Schaek and Maureen Serrano

Brad Schaek and Maureen Serrano

Cheryl Loeffler, Teri Hanse and Scott and Candy Greer

Cheryl Loeffler, Teri Hanse and Scott and Candy Greer

Joe Deminico and Jenni and Harry Kopelman

Joe Deminico and Jenni and Harry Kopelman

Bill Chapman, Gail Jerome, Hank McFarland and Bonnie Chapman

Bill Chapman, Gail Jerome, Hank McFarland and Bonnie Chapman

Micki Hochberg and Ronald Garner

Micki Hochberg and Ronald Garner

Jennifer Mann and Alan Bozian

Jennifer Mann and Alan Bozian

Margo Zarzycka, Shawna Trost and Nadine Trudel performed during the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Margo Zarzycka, Shawna Trost and Nadine Trudel performed during the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Jim and Lynn Brandolini

Jim and Lynn Brandolini

Regina Repenning and Gretlel Duemmler

Regina Repenning and Gretlel Duemmler

Liliana Chalfont and Susan Travers

Liliana Chalfont and Susan Travers

Shrimp and scallop tacos were available to guests at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Shrimp and scallop tacos were available to guests at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Jennifer Hoffman, Todd Ricard and Alan Matthys of Wild Horse Winery and Vineyard

Jennifer Hoffman, Todd Ricard and Alan Matthys of Wild Horse Winery and Vineyard

Noemi Conterno and Fabio Fantino of Jankara Winery and Conterno Fantino Winery

Noemi Conterno and Fabio Fantino of Jankara Winery and Conterno Fantino Winery

George Kehrt and Jeff Seidenfeld of Rodney Strong Vineyards

George Kehrt and Jeff Seidenfeld of Rodney Strong Vineyards

Executive Chef of the Longboat Key Club, Ed Geyfman, and Andrew Vac

Executive Chef of the Longboat Key Club, Ed Geyfman, and Andrew Vac

Executive Chef of the Longboat Key Club, Ed Geyfman, brings out cupcakes during the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

Executive Chef of the Longboat Key Club, Ed Geyfman, brings out cupcakes during the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

Dave and Laura Mabon

Dave and Laura Mabon

Donna Cripe and Danielle Bodalski

Donna Cripe and Danielle Bodalski

Guests enjoy stone crab during the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Guests enjoy stone crab during the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach on Nov. 11.

Kelly Connelly, Kristi Daugherty and Juliette Valin

Kelly Connelly, Kristi Daugherty and Juliette Valin

The sixth annual stone crab celebration and wine auction was held at the Longboat Key Club on Nov. 11.

The sixth annual stone crab celebration and wine auction was held at the Longboat Key Club on Nov. 11.

Michelle Ringwald, Jennifer Allen, Scott Allen and Mimi Carlin

Michelle Ringwald, Jennifer Allen, Scott Allen and Mimi Carlin

Fran and Pat McGettigan and Ted and Lindsey Prospect

Fran and Pat McGettigan and Ted and Lindsey Prospect

Kathy Callahan and Jillian Blackwell

Kathy Callahan and Jillian Blackwell

Wild Horse Winery and Vineyards was just one winery present at this year’s sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

Wild Horse Winery and Vineyards was just one winery present at this year’s sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

Darcy Jahn, Greg Dunn and Ellen Levine

Darcy Jahn, Greg Dunn and Ellen Levine

Tracee Murphy, Molly Gaffey-Conger, David Conger and Grant Castilow

Tracee Murphy, Molly Gaffey-Conger, David Conger and Grant Castilow

About 325 people attended this year’s Bacchus on the Beach.

About 325 people attended this year’s Bacchus on the Beach.

Bill and Mary Lou Johnson and Karen and John Arnold

Bill and Mary Lou Johnson and Karen and John Arnold

The sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach brought food and wine lovers together for an evening on the beach.

The sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach brought food and wine lovers together for an evening on the beach.

Live music entertained the crowd at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

Live music entertained the crowd at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

Larry and Lorraine Ziff

Larry and Lorraine Ziff

Jay and Beth Berke

Jay and Beth Berke

Bacchus on the Beach attendees tear up the dance floor after filling up on stone crab.

Bacchus on the Beach attendees tear up the dance floor after filling up on stone crab.

President and CEO of Mote, Michael Crosby and Karen and John Arnold

President and CEO of Mote, Michael Crosby and Karen and John Arnold

The 6th annual event brought more than 300 people to the Longboat Key Club for a stone crab celebration and wine auction.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

As the sun set, the wine kept flowing at the sixth annual Bacchus on the Beach.

The stone crab celebration and wine auction brought about 325 guests to the Longboat Key Club for an evening on the beach on Nov. 11.  The event benefited Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium along with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge and SCUBAnauts International.

Along with stone crab, chefs from the Longboat Key Club made other dishes, such as shrimp and scallop tacos. Various wineries were present offering samples from their vineyards as well.

Director of Marketing and Communications for the Resort at Longboat Key Club, Sandra Rios,  said the event is a good way to celebrate all that Longboat Key has to offer.

“It represents the beginning of a new season,” she said.

 

 

 

