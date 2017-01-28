Atlantic City Boys visit Bird Key

When you can’t go to Broadway, you find a way to bring it to you.

And that’s exactly what Bird Key Yacht Club did on Jan. 28. The sold-out event included a performance by the Atlantic City Boys following a cocktail hour and dinner. The dining room was decorated to give off a diner theme, and each table had glow sticks and a glass Coca-Cola bottle in the center. Guests enjoyed short ribs and sundaes as part of the dinner menu.