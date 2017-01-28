 Skip to main content
Guests enjoyed seafood cocktails as part of their dinner.

Atlantic City Boys visit Bird Key

The dining room was decorated to look like a diner. Each table had glow sticks and Coca-Cola glasses in the center.

Mike and Donna Baker

Marshall Fernandez and Karen Murphy

Bonnie McIntyre, Bill Noonan, Lew and Janet Solomon and Susan Cohen

Bill Steele, Charlene Creel and Gene Enlow

Karen Cogbill and Jonathan and Michelle Mitchell

Eve Kanoff and Kathleen Powell

Cade Sibley, Cynthia and Richard Stepp and Whit Sibley

Shirley and Buck Martin, David Martin and Sherry King

Laurie Covert, Mike and Gina Pirrone and Chris Covert

Mary Vincent, Maggie Kilgore and Susan Hitchins

Jim and Sue Hanes, Dennis Dewitt and Yvonne LeGrande

The Atlantic City Boys performed for a sold-out crowd after dinner and cocktails.

Clark and Linda Brink and Wilson Pollock

Sue Ghezzi and Commodore Lynn Smith

Commodore Lynn Smith and Barbara Gardner

The sold-out event included a cocktail hour, dinner and performance by the band.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

When you can’t go to Broadway, you find a way to bring it to you.

And that’s exactly what Bird Key Yacht Club did on Jan. 28. The sold-out event included a performance by the Atlantic City Boys following a cocktail hour and dinner. The dining room was decorated to give off a diner theme, and each table had glow sticks and a glass Coca-Cola bottle in the center. Guests enjoyed short ribs and sundaes as part of the dinner menu.

