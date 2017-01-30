 Skip to main content
Carolyn Keystone, Jim Meekison and Heather Reid

Asolo throws penthouse party for Starry Night Dinner 2

Carol Phillips and Co-Host George Hofmann

The color scheme for the dinner was emerald and gold, which was partially inspired by the color of the artwork and other decor in the Findlay’s penthouse.

Co-Hosts Koni and Cary Findlay

Jen Rust and Steve Johnson

The signature cocktail of the evening, the Gin-Basil Smash, was created by Asolo Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood.

Tere Reis, George Kole and Co-Host Judith Hofmann

Janis and Skip Swan

Dr. Russell and Susan Samson with Myrna and Dr. John Welch

Peter and Sandy Heckman with Norm Boucher

The color scheme for the dinner was emerald and gold, which was partially inspired by the color of the artwork and other decor in the Findlay’s penthouse.

Angel Hissom, Christina DeCicco and Cocktail Hour Co-Host George Hofmann

Jeff Boyd and Ken Abt

Peter Powers, Jay Brady and Susan Buck

Joan Wood, Peggy Abt and Stephanie Shaw

Pamela Hughes and Deborah Beacham

Jim Buck and Roger Strober

Joanna Glass and Tiffany Wenzel

Julie Milton and Patricia Laughlin

Nancy Kotler, Ron and Rita Greenbaum and Philip Kotler

Veronica Brady, Director Peter Amster and Bob Bartner

The latest event in the Asolo Repertory dinner series celebrated the company's newest production, "Born Yesterday."
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters who were lucky enough to snag a spot at the second Starry Night Dinner on Jan. 30. Were in for a special treat.

Inspired by the new production “Born Yesterday,” which takes place in a penthouse, the dinner was held at the luxurious La Bellasara penthouse, owned by Koni and Cary Findlay. Tickets sold out quickly, and after a brief walk through the residence, it’s clear why. After walking under a sea of color-changing stars the first thing guests saw were two elegant tables that seemed to go on forever. The tables were covered in a sparkling emerald tablecloth, gold silverware and floral centerpieces in various warm pastel colors.

Before dinner, guests were treated to cocktails and hors d’oeuvres a couple floors below at the home of George and Judith Hofmann.

