Table 7 guests chose a Western movie theme for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Asolo supporters cook up tasty fundraiser

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Hermione Gilpin with Joan and Bart Levenson

Katie and Bob Keller with Molly Maginn

Table 17 guests adorned their table with an orchid and initial artwork at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Jerry Rivera, Terry McKee and Joey Panek

Peter Laughlin and Rodney Knutson

Table 12 guests made the first place winning decision of executing a New Orleans theme for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Jim Buck, Tricia Mire and Susan Buck

Scott Mixon and Brian Wiggins

Table 13 guests put a little joie de vivre into their Parisian-themed decor for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Lee Williams, Carrie Rasmussen and Nanci and Troy Roberts

Viktoria Warren, Terri Klauber, Tara Cocco and Melissa Lerner

Table 13 guests put a little joie de vivre into their Parisian-themed decor for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Dr. Ron Kendall and Michael Ballantyne

Roger and Ginny Broadwell

Table 13 guests put a little joie de vivre into their Parisian-themed decor for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Jane Esbeck, Kathleen Salthouse, Mark Esbeck, Beth Hirsch and Doug Salthouse

Jason Fedele and Tony Becich

Table 11 guests showed that the pirate life is for them by choosing “yo ho”-worthy decor for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Jon Thaxton and Michael Klauber

Judy Cahn with Peggy and Ken Abt

Table 11 guests showed that the pirate life is for them by choosing “yo ho”-worthy decor for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Sherry Koski and Judi Gallagher

Jay Brady, David Breitbarth and Veronica Brady

Table 1 guests welcomed diners to the jungle with their wild decor for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Chefs David Warren Curran, John Scalzi, Peter Amster, Paul Mattison, Doug Salthouse, Gary Sweetman, Jon Thaxton, Terry McKee, Lee Williams, Steve Knopik, Joe Seidensticker, Dr. James Cocco and Doug Cordier

Jamie and Adam Still

A Beatsville Musical-themed cake depicting a dead cat was auctioned off during the cake auction at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Jane and Jim Ellis with Nancy Snell, Isabelle Starn, Peter Laughlin and Rodney Knutson

Chef Gary Sweetman shows off his South African bunny chow at his station at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Table 10 guests decided to go romantic with the rose decor they chose for their table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

David Warren Curran cuts bad baby rub-roasted pork loin for guests at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Sheri Nadelman of cover band soulRcoaster performs with her bandmates at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Table 3 guests — all employees or supporters of Gulf Coast Community Foundation — went with an orange and purple theme for their table decor (which matches the colored marketing materials for the foundation’s latest campaign) at M

Chef Paul Mattison laughs as he makes his grand entrance at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Chef Terry McKee shows his appreciation for his supporters during his grand entrance at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Table 9 guests chose a citrus theme for their lemon-adorned table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Chef Peter Amster’s supporters made signs with his face on them for Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Chefs Peter Amster and Joe Seidensticker prepare food for guests at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Table 8 guests got very patriotic with the decor they chose for their Freedom of the Press-themed table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Table 4 guests chose a floral theme for their colorful table at Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Asolo Repertory Theatre’s annual end-of-season fundraising event, Men Who Cook and Brew, took place on May 21 at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It seems fair to say that nobody went home hungry after leaving Men Who Cook & Brew on May 21.

Asolo Repertory Theatre’s annual end-of-season fundraising event at Mattison’s Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall attracted a large crowd of foodies and theatre-lovers alike, all of whom gathered to sip beer and sample dishes from 13 local celebrity chefs.

From southern classics like Paul Mattison’s seafood gumbo to Italian delights like Doug Cordier’s arancini di riso (Sicilian rice balls), there was something for every palate at the buffet-style dinner, which also featured merchandise sales and a live auction.

A unique staple of the dynamic annual event is the table decor contest, which was judged by Sarasota’s most popular social photographer, Cliff Roles. The competition required every table to envision and execute a design for their table settings and centerpiece, and Roles chose the rose-adorned Table 10 and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s tulip-covered table 3 as flowery third place winners, the Freedom of the Press-themed table 8 for second place and table 12 and its masked New Orleans-themed decor for first place.

Another special touch was the cake auction, which was a bake sale that included homemade cakes by Veronica Brady (lemon bliss cake), Center Ring Cakes/Mara and Gena Cristiani (Belgian chocolate ganache cake), Asolo Repertory Theatre Managing Director Linda DiGabriele (rum cake), Judi Gallagher/Flavors + More (triple-layer hummingbird cake) and Deb Soffer (brownie and cookie dough ganache cupcakes).

Guests also got to enjoy live entertainment by cover band soulRcoaster and cast their vote for the best dish of the night — the first vote was free, and any beyond that cost them a donation to the Asolo.

